Parents have been notified and investigations launched following separate school threats in Columbia County.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, police responded to a threat of gun violence at St. Helens Middle School, 354 N. 15th Street.
The St. Helens School District issued a letter to parents and community members later that day, describing the nature of the incident.
“During afternoon classes a student told a classmate not to show up for school the next day, claiming that he was going 'to shoot it up,'" the letter reads. “School officials were quickly notified and local law enforcement responded without further incident. Local law enforcement and school officials have made contact with the student and their parents to secure the threat and ensure the safety of our school community.”
The St. Helens School District letter highlights the school’s efforts to ensure a safe and secure campus for students.
“We take safety very seriously at St. Helens Middle School and will not tolerate any kind of threat of violence on our campus,” the letter states. “Our first priority is the safety of our students and staff, which is why the St. Helens School District and local first responders partner together to ensure that safety is always at the forefront.”
According to the school’s website. another separate incident occurred Friday, Nov. 19. A student displayed a knife on campus, according to school administrators, who notified police. Officers responded to the scene and the student was removed from the campus.
Earlier, officials at Rainier’s Hudson Park Elementary School took action following a school safety threat on Dec. 6.
Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick issued a Dec. 7 letter informing parents that two students at Hudson Park Elementary made threats to other students, prompting an investigation by the school district and local law enforcement. No one was injured in the incident.
“A rumor is going around that a gun was brought onto our campus and was not reported,” Hattrick said. “At no time was there a gun on campus. The school discovered two threat lists at school. It was immediately reported to administration and an investigation was initiated. It was also immediately reported to law enforcement. A student was found to have a pocket knife in their backpack but it was determined by law enforcement that this was not associated with the list.”
Reports of threats, threatening behavior or acts of violence are promptly investigated, as stated in the Rainier School District's "Threat of Violence" policy.
Students found in violation of the school policy shall be subject to discipline up to and including expulsion.
Additionally, the school board reserves the right to make a referral to law enforcement for any infraction involving a student bringing, possessing, concealing or using a weapon or destructive device as prohibited by state and federal law and board policy.
A larger problem
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on Tuesday, Dec. 7, which reflects a mounting concern over the mental health of youth and children.
The advisory identifies the trends seen in the U.S. that are contributing to the increase in mental health concerns among youth and in the increasing academic pressure facing students, according to Grace Bullock, PhD, Senior Mental Health Officer at the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
“Mental health concerns are becoming more visible,” Bullock said. “Other factors might be a limited access to mental health care in certain parts of the state. Increased alcohol and drug use also (are) one of those contributing factors. And then of course, there are larger social factors.”
Bullock also listed social media as a cause for concern among youth, among societal stressors such as financial struggle, increased racism, gun violence, climate change, and school shootings.
Bullock said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to what she already views as a changing societal landscape for children.
“I think that increases in things like depression and anxiety in general definitely preceded COVID,” she said. “But I think that what we’re seeing, particularly (in the) last couple of years since the pandemic, is an unprecedented amount of stress. It’s not just stress that is specific to a person, but we’re seeing it show up in offices (and) in healthcare and education.”
One in five children from birth to age 18 years has a diagnosable mental disorder, according to the National Center for Children in Poverty.
According to Bullock, children, because they are still growing and developing, are more affected by the changes even adults have yet to come to terms with.
“Younger children just aren’t equipped to handle these real-world scale life problems, and we cannot shield children from the effects of this pandemic because it’s affecting their daily lives,” she said. “We have this convergence of what it is like to be a child or an adolescent, with all of these societal pressures that I think we are being exposed to but never seen.”
The signals
Bullock advises parents to be on the lookout for sudden behavioral changes in their children, such as “changes in appetite, changes in diet, sleep patterns, changes in mood,” which could signify underlying mental health challenges.
“The child becomes angry, sad, or withdrawn, anything that seems for a particular child to be in extreme would definitely be a warning sign to pay attention to,” she said.
Persistent changes in behavior may be cause for alarm, but Bullock said day-to-day mood changes are also to be expected in children.
“If a child doesn’t feel like doing something for a few days or they’re in a bad mood, that doesn’t necessarily indicate a problem,” she said.
In a Sept. 29 Chronicle Guest Column Bullock said the ODE launched the Care and Connection Campaign to encourage schools throughout the state to foster welcoming, inclusive, communities for students and nurture social bonds.
“School districts across the state can promote student mental health by dedicating time each day to activities that build care, connection and community, and allowing staff and students the opportunity to make meaning of their experiences,” she said. “These types of activities and trust building exercises are particularly important and meaningful now, as many students spent much of last year apart from their peers and trusted adults outside their home.”
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark have announced the introduction of the Elementary and Secondary School Counseling Act, legislation that would greatly boost the availability of mental health resources in America’s public schools. Read the story at thechronicleonline.com or in the Wednesday print edition of The Chronicle.
