St. Helens School District and other county schools will be able to transition to hybrid learning and on-site elementary instruction under the revised metrics in the update to the Oregon Department of Education's (ODE) "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance.
The updated guidance, released today, aligns the new advisory metrics to the Harvard Global Health Institute recommendations. The previous metrics required distance learning for schools in counties with more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over a two-week period— preventing Columbia County schools from reopening.
The updated metrics now allow counties with between 200 and 350 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people to transition to hybrid classes and offer on-site instruction to elementary students. In the two-week period from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the county reported 156 new cases of COVID-19, which puts it at a rate of 295.8 new cases per 100,00 people.
In December, Gov. Kate Brown announced that the metrics would transition from mandatory to advisory, but under House Bill 4402 any districts that reopened without meeting the metrics would lose liability protection from the state. The new metrics allow Columbia County schools to reopen and retain state protections.
St. Helens School District has not yet announced reopening plans, but in a school board work session Jan. 14, Superintendent Scot Stockwell said students in grade two and below will be prioritized, with higher elementary grades following. He also previously said the district intends to give families two-week notice so they can plan for changes to their schedules.
Read the full "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" guidance in the PDF below.
