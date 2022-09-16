If you recently witnessed anyone throwing suspicious items onto a street in St. Helens or have information related to this investigation, contact St. Helens Detectives Gaston and Smith at 503-397-1521.
St. Helens Police are asking for public help after receiving calls from citizens reporting numerious vehicles that have been damaged by screws lodged in tires in the St. Helens area.
Witnesses have reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the area of Highway 30 and Gable Road, according to St. Helens Police.
“Our detectives are working with local businesses to identify an accurate timeline of when these incidents started.” St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said. “Based on our current information, there has been an increase in tire damage from screws for approximately one month.“
King said, according to the local Les Schwab Tire Center, approximately 130 vehicles have been affected in just the last few days.
Robert Engelen, manager of the local Les Schwab Tire Center, said there had been a great increase in flat tire repairs in the past week, about 20 to 30 per day. Engelen said that ordinary flats are fixed at no charge but that repair of a screw-damaged tire costs $20.
Asked Friday, Sept. 16, about any trend in such incidents, Engelen told The Chronicle,“It’s just been the same. It started to slow down a bit yesterday, but now there are more.”
Police had not identified any suspect by Seot. 16. King said the detectives are asking anyone who has seen someone throwing suspicious items onto a street to call Detective Gaston or Detective Smith at 503-397-1521.
