St. Helens Police are asking for public help after receiving calls from citizens reporting numerious vehicles that have been damaged by screws lodged in tires in the St. Helens area.

Witnesses have reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the area of Highway 30 and Gable Road, according to St. Helens Police.

Screws in Tires

If you recently witnessed anyone throwing suspicious items onto a street in St. Helens or have information related to this investigation, contact St. Helens Detectives Gaston and Smith at 503-397-1521.

“Our detectives are working with local businesses to identify an accurate timeline of when these incidents started.” St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said. “Based on our current information, there has been an increase in tire damage from screws for approximately one month.“

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the change of season from summer to fall?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.