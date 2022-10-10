In mid-September, The Chronicle first reported that St. Helens Police were asking for public help after receiving calls from citizens reporting numerous vehicles that had been damaged by screws lodged in tires in the St. Helens area.
In our original story, Screws in Tires: Dozens of victims, still no suspect, police said witnesses reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the area of Highway 30 and Gable Road.
“Our detectives are working with local businesses to identify an accurate timeline of when these incidents started." St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said. “Based on our current information, there has been an increase in tire damage from screws for approximately one month."
King said approximately 130 vehicles had been affected, according to the local Les Schwab Tire Center.
In a follow up request Oct. 10, The Chronicle contacted King asking if any new reports about tires flatten with screws in the roadway have been lodged with police, and if investigators had identified a suspect or suspects.
"We have not received any reports of new incidents occurring since our initial information release," King said. "Due to the active investigation, we are not releasing suspect information at this time."
Police were requesting anyone with information about the screws in the roadway, to contact St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.