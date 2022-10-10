Screws in Roadway

Police said witnesses reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the area of Highway 30 and Gable Road.

In mid-September, The Chronicle first reported that St. Helens Police were asking for public help after receiving calls from citizens reporting numerous vehicles that had been damaged by screws lodged in tires in the St. Helens area.

“Our detectives are working with local businesses to identify an accurate timeline of when these incidents started." St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said. “Based on our current information, there has been an increase in tire damage from screws for approximately one month."

