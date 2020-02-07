The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has posted the following on its Facebook concerning the search for Kenny Landreth.
In light of last weeks event, CCSO would like recognize some of our local businesses and all of the different agencies that participated in the SAR.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and family members of Kenny Landreth would like to express our sincere appreciation and to thank all of the following agencies that assisted in the recent search and rescue efforts.
The outpouring of community support and support from across the state has been enormous.
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office
- Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
- St. Helens Police Department
- Scappoose Fire Department
- Columbia River Fire and Rescue
- State Fire Marshall’s Office
- Mountain Wave K9
- Pacific Crest Search Dogs
- Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office
- Yamhill Sheriff’s Office
- Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
- Linn County Sheriff’s Office
- Oregon State Police
- Columbia 911 CD
- St. Helens CERT
- Pacific Northwest Search & Rescue
- Portland Mountain Rescue
We would like to thank all of the businesses that donated to the effort; Safeway, Dutch Bros Coffee, Dutch Bros Coffee, EAT george's, Fork'd, Skinny's, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Vendor, Warren Country Inn, Don's Rental, Super Joe's Espresso, Hawaiian Plate - Hawaiian Food and Shave Ice, Nelsons’ Neighborhood Market and Deli, SunShine Pizza and Western Heating & Cooling. We would also like to thank all of the private individuals that provided supplies and food for the search and rescue teams.
A special thank you to Pastor Carey Wacker and the Warren Community Fellowship for allowing us the use of your church and parking area as the command center for our volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.