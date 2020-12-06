Local and state search and rescue teams are gearing up for life saving operations this December.
Oregon Office of Emergency Management State Search Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas says Oregon is seeing an uptick in lost or stranded travelers on foot and in vehicles.
The Chronicle: What have been the number of winter search and rescue (SAR) missions in Oregon over the past few years, are they up or down, and why.
Scot Lucas: The annual number of missions tend to stay the same every year – they are fairly consistent but may fluctuate in areas depending on snow levels, etc. For example, we are seeing less SAR missions in the Columbia Gorge the past two years due to hiking trails being closed as a result of the Eagle Creek Fire. In 2019 we had 1,312 SAR missions. 2020 during a Pandemic and extremely volatile wildfire season we have had 1,028 to date. If not for those two events I believe we would have met or surpassed 2019.
The Chronicle: What are most common reasons people get in trouble and need search and rescue?
Lucas: In the winter especially, there is a reliance on technology (GPS) that people use to travel in unfamiliar areas. At other times of the year it may not be a problem but some are back roads that may not be regularly maintained or plowed for snow. We’ve seen people get in situations where they get stuck in snow and, being in rural/unincorporated areas with no or spotty cell service, are unable to call for help.
We also see people needing SAR help when they are unprepared for the activities they are undertaking:
- Have food, water, extra set of clothes, blanket, first aid kit with you
- Have compass or other means to determine your location; make sure cell phones are charged in the event you need to and can use it to call for help
- Tell people where you are going, what you plan on doing there and when you expect to be back
The Chronicle: Where are the most common areas of the search and rescues and why those areas?
Lucas: SAR missions are more common in counties that have recreational areas with snow, water, hiking trails and other outside activity attractions.
The Chronicle: Are there penalties assessed to people needing search and rescue services? If so, what are they and when have they been issued?
Lucas: There are no penalties assessed for Search and Rescue (SAR) by either the County Sheriff or the State of Oregon. Who is mandated by State law the responsibility for SAR.
However that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be prepared. We don’t want people to get hurt – or worse – when that can be avoided with preparedness. The COVID environment is meaning people are outside more. At the same time, our State SAR resources have also been impacted.
Safety Precautions
Lucas says the search and rescue community in Oregon stands ready to respond when needed, but that being safe and prepared should always be the priority. That means being having food, water, maps and other items needed for comfort and safety in the event you get lost or stranded. Also, knowing your route and weather conditions before you go is important, said Lucas.
“Technology should not replace sound planning when using GPS in your car, or for an adventure on foot like going out into the woods with your family this holiday season to look for a tree. Careless planning can result in discomfort, injury – or worse yet – loss of life,” Lucas said. “It is a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car, and extra supplies when you travel on foot.”
Lucas recommends not relying on GPS alone and using resources for Oregon travel, such as tripcheck.com, or by calling 511 for road conditions.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue program supports a broad spectrum of search and rescue operations in Oregon. That mission includes coordinating activities of state and federal agencies involved in search and rescue, liaising with the Oregon State Sheriffs' Association and other organizations, and providing on-scene search and rescue coordination when requested.
