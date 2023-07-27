Federal Funding

The funding is designed to build and sustain capabilities to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other disasters.

 Metro Creative Connection

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is awarding the state of Oregon and nonprofits across the state nearly $20 million.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the federal funding July 27.

