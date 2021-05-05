Members of the St. Helens City Council discussed how to best discipline Councilor Stephen Topaz during their regular work session Wednesday afternoon, May 5.
The council discussed the findings and results of the city attorneys independent investigation probe into allegations of harassment leveled against Topaz by at least one city employee.
Mayor Rick Scholl began the portion of the meeting by reading a formal statement supporting employees who had come forward about Topaz’s alleged behavior.
Council President Doug Morten voiced concern about the allegations.
"More things will surface and it is going to be a dark shadow and it is going to be financially costly to our taxpayers. I would ask him to resign right now,” Morten said.
Scholl also called for Topaz to step down.
"You obviously have a bias against employees and it has been very noticeable," Scholl said to Topaz during the council meeting.
Councilor Jessica Chilton said she did not support asking Topaz to resign.
“I'm on board with corrective labor measures, and I support our city staff, and I do not agree with a lot of the things that have happened," she said. "I support that we need to do something. So, that's where I'm at."
Councilor Patrick Birkle also was not ready to demand Topaz resign.
“We have to take some very strong steps,” Brikle said, “I don't know that I am at the place where I would call on Councilor Topaz to resign. I would ask Councillor Topaz to follow his conscience and his heart to think about whether or not his actions serve the city and its residents, and to do the right thing.”
Chilton and Birkle said they would prefer taking other disciplinary measures. Morten again urged Topaz to resign.
“[I would] suggest to Topaz as a friend, as I would suggest to a friend, to my son, to my uncle, to anyone, is is that, just consider resigning,” he said, “this is going to be a long process, and I can tell you, it's going to be lengthy. We're at the tip of the iceberg. We have not even just started.”
According to the St. Helens City Charter, the council cannot fire Topaz or force him to resign, but they can state their censure for his behavior and encourage his resignation. Chilton and Birkle stated concern that it was not the council's place to ask for Topaz’s resignation, as he was elected by the residents of St. Helens.
Topaz declined to comment during the meeting, only stating, “My attorney will give you my response.”
At the close of the discussion, the councilors agreed to reconvene in public session at 5 p.m. May 10, at city hall to discuss, alongside the city’s attorneys, the language for their formal censure of Topaz. Topaz did not commit to his appearance at that meeting.
“I'd have to check with my attorney," Topaz said. "I cannot answer for him.
Results of the city attorney's investigations into the allegations have not been made public, but the city's communication officer has told The Chronicle that a city summary report addresses several concerns of workplace harassment, discrimination, and other violations of city policies.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle..
