A St. Helens man has been sentenced to several years in prison following a two-state law enforcement investigation into child pornography.
A Columbia County Circuit Court judge has sentenced Kevin Collins, 29, of St. Helens to 16 years and 8 months in prison on charges of encouraging child sex abuse stemming from a St. Helens Police Department investigation into child pornography.
During the investigation, it was determined that Collins possessed between half a million to one million images and videos of child pornography.
The sentencing conducted on Jan. 21, concludes the initial arrest of Collins by St. Helens officers on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Collins was arrested on charges of child sex abuse stemming from a multi-state investigation involving the St. Helens Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Collins was lodged at Columbia County Jail on 15 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, 20 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and one count of Solicitation for the Sexual Assault of an Animal.
Collins’ arrest concludes an investigation that began with the Indiana State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After it was determined that the suspect resided in the St. Helens area, the St. Helens Police Department was contacted.
Officers executed a search warrant at Collins’ residence in the 2300 block of Columbia Boulevard where multiple items of evidence were seized. After an electronic analysis by the Oregon Department of Justice, thousands of images and videos of child pornography were located.
To report a potential child-related sex crime, call the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
A St. Helens man faces multiple criminal child sex abuse charges following a two-state law e…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.