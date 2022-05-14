One of the many community service projects of the St. Helens Lions Club is maintenance of the eighteen exercise stations at the city's McCormick Park.
Club members make sure the weeds, leaves and fallen branches are cleared off the gravel stations and make minor repairs, as well as picking up litter.
Most recently, club member Greg Bartsch arranged for the rebuilding of the kiosk that features instructions for the use of the exercise stations. The original kiosk was in very bad condition and not in a very obvious location in relation to the exercise path. Bartsch worked with the St. Helens Parks Department to have the kiosk rebuilt and installed in a more usable location.
Bartsch also arranged with Dahlgren's Building Supply for donation of materials for the rebuild. Lions Club member Jim Syrstad supplied a sign recognizing the donation from Dahlgren's and the efforts of the parks department and of the St. Helens Lions Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.