St. Helens City Council members are opting not to renew the city’s existing contract for event management this year.
In a special session held Dec. 29, the council favored the decision to let City of St. Helens Event Coordinator Tina Curry’s contract expire and replace it with a revised version rather than allow for an automatic renewal Dec. 31.
“The City will continue to work with the current contractor, E2C, while a new tourism contract is being developed,” City of St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said.
Curry is the principal contractor for E2C Corp., the third-party contractor the city uses to put on its events.
Following guidance from a Tourism Committee Report addressed to the mayor and city council, the City and E2C also agreed to do a third-party financial audit of the last two years of tourism expenses and revenue.
The committee issued the following recommendations for a revised contract.
• The contractor should be required to submit revenue from all sources directly to the City. The City should additionally have administrator access to all ticketing accounts to track and confirm reports to the City.
• The Committee recommends that master event and logistical plans as required in the current contract be shared with City management well in advance.
• The Committee further recommends that for large events, such as Halloweentown, a dedicated information center/booth continues to be staffed for guests to receive event-related information.
• The Committee recommends that well in advance (2-3 months) of large events such as Spirit of Halloweentown, the contractor organizes logistical planning meetings with staff to attend and discuss planning procedures/duties/layouts so that staff are familiar with the events and can support accordingly.
See the full list of recommendations attached.
“We’re actually just redoing an outdated contract,” Curry explained, referencing the committee’s recommendations. “It was time to do this just to keep up with current events.”
The proposal for a new contract will likely be a welcome change, after a Nov. 17 council work session revealed Halloweentown vendors were less than thrilled with the event’s management this year.
10 vendors presented grievances to the city council over what they claimed to be a lack of coordination and oversight from Curry. In their complaints to the city council, they attested to trashed bathrooms, garbage pileups, and OLCC violations.
Marsha Lee, the owner of The Roof restaurant, called it a “terrible year.”
Vendors included in their presentation suggestions for improvement, such as better logistics planning, and that the vendor coordinator (Curry) has an on-site presence to give direction during events.
The city council also heard from local business owners who expressed frustration over how their businesses were featured on the Halloweentown map this year.
Alternatively, letters endorsing Curry’s leadership were included in the meeting agenda packet to be read by the council.
“It seems that the City and some council members have nothing better to do than to try and degrade and destroy a tourism program that has done nothing but flourish under Tina and her company,” Tammy Maygra, one of Curry’s supporters, wrote.
“Let’s not ruin the opportunity for the city and other people to enjoy the events and old town by changing what seems to be working great.”
As far as Curry’s plans moving forward, she said the outlook for tourism this year is “exceptionally high.”
“We will be able to do some things that we have not been able to afford to do before now which will greatly increase our offerings and enhance our guest experience,” she said.
Read the full letters attached.
History
In March 2019 the city entered into a personal services contract with E2C Productions, directed by Curry, for consulting and managing city events, which included a $120,000 annual compensation.
Curry’s contract was brought under review during a Sept. 2, 2020, regular session, in which city council members brought forward concerns over how the contract work was audited.
Council was ultimately presented with three options for Curry’s contract, which were to renew the contract, amend it, or put out a Request for Proposals (RFP), according to St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh.
When the council reconvened for a Sept. 16 work session, they elected to keep the current contract, finding a “high level of accountability” with the RPF.
Curry has led many of the city’s major events, including Spirit of Halloweentown, Christmas Tree Lighting, Fourth of July Festivities, and 13 Nights on the River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.