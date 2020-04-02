During the week starting March 22, the Oregon Employment Department received 92,700 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits.
That represented a 21 percent increase from the previous record during the week starting March 15. By comparison, the agency received 4,900 initial claim filings during the week starting March 8.
Columbia County
Although Columbia County employment rose slightly in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, it appeared to be falling dramatically in late March due to business closures and layoffs from the COVID-19 restrictions. Data that reflect the economic impact from COVID-19 restrictions won’t be released until May.
Even though regular employment estimates for late March are not yet available, during the week of March 15-21, 2020 the Oregon Employment Department received about 220 new claims for unemployment insurance from Columbia County residents. That was nearly fivetimes the average of the preceding four weeks.
The Oregon Employment Department continues to take proactive steps to meet the unprecedented need for unemployment benefits, which is largely due to reduced hours and layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the department.
Initial Claims
The Employment Department's detailed information for 45,800 of the claims processed during the week starting March 22, shows the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes hotels and restaurants, with the greatest number of initial claims for unemployment benefits (15,500). This reflects impacts of additional public health and safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many initial claims also came from workers in health care and social assistance (7,600) and retail trade (4,600).
Multnomah (10,900), Washington (5,300), and Lane (4,200) were the counties with the largest number of claims. The largest percentage increases in initial claims over the week occurred in Harney and Tillamook counties.
More initial claims data by industry and area can be found on the QualityInfo.org COVID-19 page.
Helping Oregonians
Over the past two weeks the Oregon Employment Department doubled the number of staff dedicated to taking claims, and is in the process of tripling that number.
The agency employees processing claims are doing so at a record rate. We also continue adding secure phone lines to take more calls while also protecting the personal information of those filing claims. Still, the truly unprecedented and sudden level of initial claims has caused delays and frustration for Oregonians who need our help, especially by phone.
Employment Department officials encourage anyone who can file an online claim to do so. The agency’s website includes a video with step-by-step instructions for filing online claims specific to COVID-19 situations.
Filing an initial or weekly claim online helps those who must file their claim by phone. Calls to follow up on the status of successfully filed claims also allows fewer new initial claims, which require the most time and work, to be received by phone.
The department has started sending automatic confirmations for successfully filed claims with an e-mail address provided. Other automatic fixes and guidance, discussed in this video conversation, have been implemented to address common online claim errors and reduce the need for follow-up.
