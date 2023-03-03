The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a settlement with Nexo Capital, Inc. (Nexo) as related to the sale of certain crypto asset lending products.

Nexo was found to offer and sell unregistered securities throughout the U.S. and failed to disclose material information relating to the investments.

Settlement

In Oregon, more than 1,400 people invested more than $11 million.

In Oregon, more than 1,400 people invested more than $11 million. Nexo is in process of settling with all 50 states and additional North American securities regulators for total of $25 million. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) will receive $424,528.30 via a payment plan with the final payment due Nov. 20, 2023. Out of that total, $42,452.83 will go to the DFR financial education account.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite pet?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.