Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers found.

Health Care Crisis

Health care workers need greater structural supports like more flexibility in scheduling, more available and affordable child care and a reduction in administrative paperwork, the report found.

The report was developed by OSU for the Oregon Health Policy Board as part of a contract with the Oregon Health Authority, fulfilling a 2017 law that requires biennial assessment of the state’s health care workforce for the purpose of informing the state Legislature. It includes recommendations for how state agencies and legislators can address the most pressing problems.

Though the findings were not surprising, they did paint a dire picture, said lead author Dr. Tao Li, an assistant professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences.

