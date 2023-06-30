The Map
Courtesy from th3e City of St. Helens

The City of St. Helens has been awarded a $2.5 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Business Oregon for sewer system improvements.

The funds will be used for design, engineering, environmental review, and permitting for the St. Helens Sanitary Sewer Capacity Improvements Project.

In November 2021, the City of St. Helens updated its Wastewater Master Plan. The City’s previous master plan was developed in 1989, and the update was long overdue. Cities use master plans as a road map to evaluate their current infrastructure, prioritize necessary improvements and deficiencies, and plan for future growth.

