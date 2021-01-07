A St. Helens man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse crimes.
Patrick Harper, 36, was sentenced in Columbia County Court Jan. 5 for two counts of first degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted first degree unlawful sexual penetration. The sentencing includes an additional 10 years of post-prison supervision for charges related to sex crimes against a minor, according to court records.
Harper’s guilty plea follows a 911 call in which St. Helens police officers responded to on Sept. 12, in the 59000 block of Oak Ridge Street in St. Helens. Officers arrived on scene and after interviewing the suspect, arrested Harper for three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and harassment.
Following Harper’s arrest, St. Helens police investigators conducted numerous interviews, collected evidence related to the case, and ensured the safety of the victim as the investigation unfolded.
A Columbia County Grand Jury indicted Harper on charges of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
St. Helens Police worked in partnership with the Department of Human Services, Oregon State Police, and CARES Northwest during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.