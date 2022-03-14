A federal indictment was unsealed today charging a former Oregon Department of Corrections employee with sexually assaulting a dozen female inmates while serving as a nurse at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility (CCCF).
The CCCR is Oregon’s only women’s prison.
Tony Daniel Klein, 37, of Clackamas County, is charged with 21 counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexually assaulting them. The indictment alleges that from 2016 through 2017, Klein committed various forms of sexual assault, some of which included aggravated sexual abuse and some resulting in bodily injury.
Klein is also charged with four counts of perjury for giving false testimony during a 2019 deposition related to a federal lawsuit alleging he committed sexual misconduct while serving as a corrections nurse.
If convicted, Klein faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.
This case is being investigated by the FBI Portland Field Office with assistance from the Oregon State Police and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Rykken and Hannah Horsley of the District of Oregon, and Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold and Trial Attorney Cameron A. Bell of the Criminal Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
