City Admin Columbia City

Mike McGlothlin served as city manager from 2019 until 2023.

The city government in Columbia City is experiencing changes as its city administrator has taken a new position in Redington Shores, Fl.

Mike McGlothlin was the city administrator in Columbia City from 2019 until his final day in the position, July 21, 2023. McGlothlin was Chief of Police in Columbia City from July 2009 until January 2019, when he took over as administrator from Lynette Rivers.

“It’s a return to my home state; it’s where I’m a native of,” McGlothlin said. “We’ve had some slight changes with life, circumstances, health. A warmer environment will be much better, and we’ll actually be much closer to my family.”

