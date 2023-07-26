The city government in Columbia City is experiencing changes as its city administrator has taken a new position in Redington Shores, Fl.
Mike McGlothlin was the city administrator in Columbia City from 2019 until his final day in the position, July 21, 2023. McGlothlin was Chief of Police in Columbia City from July 2009 until January 2019, when he took over as administrator from Lynette Rivers.
“It’s a return to my home state; it’s where I’m a native of,” McGlothlin said. “We’ve had some slight changes with life, circumstances, health. A warmer environment will be much better, and we’ll actually be much closer to my family.”
McGlothlin said that he and his wife moved to Oregon in 2009 to be closer to her family. While he had nothing negative to say about his time in Columbia City, he said that this opportunity would be the next step in his professional career.
“Nothing negative at all with Columbia City; it’s a fantastic community, great team, they’re going to be in great hands,” McGlothlin said. “Just a different chapter, and a time to, at least where we are in our lives, to take advantage of that opportunity.”
Columbia City has not yet started a hiring process to bring in a permanent city administrator yet, and Mayor Suzan Ziglinski said they will focus on that next step after the “City Celebration.”
In the meantime, Kim Karber will fill the role of interim city administrator, and previous city manager Rivers will return under contract to help train Karber for the interim position.
McGlothlin’s move also spurred change in the Police Department, and Ziglinski said that Gerald Bartolomucci would become the new Police Chief in Columbia City.
In a town with a population of about 1,950 as of 2021, finding a permanent replacement will be a big priority once the busy summer months are over.
