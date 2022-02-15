St. Helens High School wrestlers unleashed their inner lions this past weekend, leaving everything on the mat and securing first place titles for the girls and boys teams at the Northwest Oregon Conference (NWOC).
The accolades didn’t stop there. St. Helens High School Wrestling Coach Greg Gadbois received special recognition, earning the prestigious title “Coach of the Year.”
The win was a testament to both teams’ hard work during the off-season, Gadbois told The Chronicle, and had a profound impact on the wrestlers.
“A district title is always a goal for us, and with 1998 having been the last time St. Helens Wrestling has achieved it, it is a really special accomplishment,” he said. “To do it both in the same year makes it even better.”
As a result of their victory, 20 wrestlers will go to state, including 14 boys and six girls, according to Gadbois.
In another feat, of eight male wrestlers who advanced to the District meet finals, five were crowned champions, Gadbois said, and high school student Narcizo Garza clenched the Wrestler of the Year nomination.
“It was an incredible weekend for the wrestling team!” Gadbois wrote, recapping the season’s successes. “All in all, it was an amazing effort by everyone and a day to be remembered. Now, the team looks forward to State and finishing up an amazing season. Go lions!”
Gadbois explained the wrestlers will use their time between now and state championships to reenergize and come back stronger into the competition.
“Since we have two weeks to get ready for State, we are going to take it easy and heal up from the weekend,” he said. “Then (we will) plan on focusing our state competitors and getting them focused on what they are best at and trying to peak at the right time.”
Girls Championships will take place at Culver High School in Culver, Oregon Feb. 25, and Boys Championships will take place at Ridgefield High School in Redmond, Oregon on the 26th.
Swimming
SHHS swimmers Maggie Prevish, Katie Pletsch, Ellie Nairn, and Molly Wheeldon will move onto State this Friday after placing second in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
The SHHS girls team also secured the fourth spot behind the “Big Three” (Lasalle, Wilsonville, and Hillsboro), with key swims from Prevish and Wheeldon in the individual races.
Prevish took third in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 28.00 and fourth overall in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:13.39. Wheeldon took third overall in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 1:00.95 and third overall in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:09.79.
On the boys team, Tyler Trabucco seeded 15th in preliminaries and moved to 12th to make finals in the 500 Freestyle.
Senior Andrew Pletsch placed 4th overall in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 26.06 and 4th overall in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:11.88.
“He (Pletsch) finished out his high school career by crushing his best times and leaving all he had in the water,” Head Swim Coach Chelsie Orr said.
Orr was honored as NWOC Girls Coach of the Year.
The OSAA Swimming State Championships will take place on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, 15707 SW Walker Road in Beaverton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.