One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Rainier area.
At approximately 12:41 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the Rainier area.
When deputies arrived on scene one person had already been transported to St. John Medical Center and was later transported to a Portland area hospital where he remained in critical condition, as of late Monday, Nov. 29, according to a release from CCSO.
The Columbia County Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate and was assisted by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.
All involved parties have been identified and located, however names have been withheld at this time, according to the CCSO release, which states that the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.
The specific location of the shooting and the events leading up to the incident had not been released by investigators as of early Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
