A Lincoln City man under went emergency treatment after police say he accidentally shot himself while waiting in a grocery store checkout line.
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 7:30 Sunday, Sept. 20, at McKay’s Market located at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Upon arrival, officers discovered as 29-year-old Nicholas J. Ellingford had sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his groin area and leg. Investigation revealed that Ellingford was inside the store and as he was waiting in the checkout line, he un-holstered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waist band so that he could show it off to a friend.
As Ellingford was placing the firearm back in the front of his pants near the zipper and button areas, he accidentally pulled the trigger causing the firearm to discharge. The bullet entered into Ellingford’s groin area before exiting out the lower thigh of his leg, narrowly missing is femoral artery.
Officers on scene immediately rendered first aid before medics from Pac-West Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived to take over treatment. Ellingford was transported Code-3 to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he was immediately flown by a Life Flight helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.
Lincoln City Police said no one else was injured in the incident.
A criminal investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending, according to Lincoln City Police Sgt. Jeffery Winn, who said Ellingford did not have a concealed handgun license and his act was found to be reckless since it placed several people in danger.
Police are requesting anyone with information about this case to contact Lincoln City Police Senior Officer Jayne Johnson at 541-994-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.