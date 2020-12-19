On Friday, December 18 at approximately 2 p.m., St. Helens Police officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of South 7th Street.
The caller reported that Bryce Brewer, 28, was not allowed at the residence and he was causing damage inside the house. Officers arrived on scene and were told by witnesses that immediately prior to police arrival, Brewer had fired a rifle near the front of the residence toward the surrounding neighborhood.
Police also learned that Brewer knew that officers had been called and was anticipating their arrival. Police made contact with Brewer at the front of the residence. Brewer was given verbal commands by St. Helens Police officers and safely taken into custody without any use of force.
Officers recovered two knives that the suspect was barred from possessing, two rifles, and shell casings from the scene. Officers searched the area but did not find anyone injured or damage to property.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
Brewer was lodged at Columbia County Jail on multiple charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, three counts of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, Disorderly Conduct 2, Criminal Mischief 1, and interfering with making a report.
