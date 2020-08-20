Authorities are looking for the person or persons believe to be shooting at vehicles along Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 37 in Jackson County for a report of a motorist who had been shot.
The preliminary investigation reveals that a female motorist was northbound when she was struck with a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, treated for injuries and released.
OSP believes the Wednesday shooting is linked to the previous shootings reported along Interstate 5 beginning in late May.
OSP forensic scientists have responded to assist with the investigation. OSP is also working with the district attorney’s offices in Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas counties to resolve the cases.
OSP is requesting the public’s assistance. If you any information regarding the Wednesday shooting, or any of the previous shootings, you are asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068, or *OSP and refer to case #SP20-235168.
