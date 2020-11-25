One man faces multiple charges following an unusual incident at Sauvie Island.
According to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, 911 received a call at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from Roger McMerrick who reported a burglary at his residence on Sauvie Island.
McMerrick reported that the unknown male, later identified as 41-year-old Jesse William Ioerger, a Portland transient, was claiming the residence was his.
The homeowner left the residence and went to a safe place to wait for law enforcement. Ioerger also left the residence, walked to the back of the house and started firing the handgun. Ioerger was reportedly shooting windows out of the house and firing in random directions. As law enforcement was staging it was reported that Ioerger ran back into the house.
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene with help from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia City Police Department, Gresham Police Department and the Portland Police Bureau.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the house but remained at a safe distance due to the reported gunfire. As law enforcement was sitting on the perimeter of the house, they noticed a car driving down the road and deputies stopped the car to warn them of the police activity in the area.
Deputies observed that a male sitting in the passenger seat of the car that matched the description of Ioerger. The driver confirmed the male passenger had knocked on his door and asked for a ride to Portland.
Deputies had the passenger step out of the car where he was detained and searched for weapons for officer safety. The victim then responded to the deputies location and identified the male passenger as the one seen inside their home. Deputies located stolen items from the victim’s residence in Ioerger’s pocket.
Ioerger was arrested and lodged at the Columbia County Jail on the charges of Burglary I, Criminal Mischief I, Criminal Trespass I, 2 counts of Menacing, Theft I, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Reckless Endangering and lodged on $131,250 bail.
