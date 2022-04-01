A St. Helens man has been indicted on rape and related charges, according to the St. Helens Police Department.
On Thursday, March 31, a Columbia County Grand Jury indicted Garrett Sukau, 23, of St. Helens for Rape I, Sexual Abuse I, Unlawful Sexual Penetration I, five counts of Sodomy I, and Strangulation. The indictments are the result of a St. Helens Police Department investigation in which a victim reported being sexually assaulted by Sukau.
After executing a search warrant related to the investigation, St. Helens officers took Sukau into custody and lodged him at Columbia County Jail on Saturday, March 26. Additional charges were presented to the Grand Jury when a second victim came forward after Sukau’s arrest and reported being sexually assaulted by Sukau.
Anyone with information related to these investigations or with pertinent details regarding Sukau should contact St. Helens Detective Matthew Smith at 503-366-8213 or msmith@sthelensoregon.gov.
For further information regarding this press release, please contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
