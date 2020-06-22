Due to the pandemic this past Spring, the annual April Shred Day was cancelled, but now a new date has been set.
If you have been going through personal records, letters, and just downsizing all your paperwork, now is the time to have it all shredded on-site, according to the Kiwanis St. Helens Daybreakers.
The group has set a shred day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. August 1, behind State Farm at the corner of Sykes Road and Highway 30 in St. Helens. The Kiwanis will offer the opportunity to have all your personal and business papers securely shredded while you watch.
If you are concerned about social distancing, the event allows you to stay in your vehicle if you choose, and your boxes will be removed and placed in the bins for shredding.
The Kiwanis volunteers will be wearing masks. A donation of $5 per box is suggested and the Kiwanis can provide a receipt on request.
The Kiwanis added a reminder that the income tax deadline was changed from April 15 to July 15 due to the pandemic, so the August 1 event allows you to bring your unwanted papers and documents for shredding.
For more information, call 503-397-0805.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.