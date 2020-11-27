A project to install 3,650 feet of sidewalks along both sides of North Vernonia Road between Oakwood Drive to MacAuthur Street is underway.
Although some trees will have to be removed to accommodate the new sidewalk, approximately 26 new trees will be planted, according to information posted on the City of St. Helens website.
The road will not be closed, but traffic control will be used. The scope of the work includes, but is not limited to, installation of new sidewalks, driveway reconstruction, sign installation, retaining wall construction, planting new trees, removal and installation of fence, surface restoration, and traffic control.
The City of St. Helens has selected Salem-based Emery & Sons Construction as the contractor for the project. Work was scheduled to begin Nov. 23, and is expected to be completed by mid March.
Work hours are scheduled from 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
