A lunar eclipse will combine with a full moon early Wednesday morning, May 26, and if the sky is clear, Columbia County residents should be able to view the event.
The moon will become completely immersed in the Earth’s dark umbral shadow, producing the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019, according to the Farmers Almanac.
There are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial, and penumbral, with the most dramatic being a total lunar eclipse. That, states the Farmers Almanac, is when the Earth’s shadow totally covers the moon. A lunar eclipse can occur only when there is a full moon.
Look for the lunar eclipse totally at approximately 4:18 a.m. Wednesday morning.
