Solar Eclipse Path
Courtesy from Travel Oregon

Several regions in Oregon will provide excellent viewing opportunities for a spectacular celestial event this fall: the upcoming annular solar eclipse Saturday, Oct. 14.

The moon, at its furthest point from Earth, will appear smaller as it passes in front of the sun, creating a brilliant “ring of fire” effect. Visitors are encouraged to book their accommodations and other arrangements early — as hotels and campsite reservations are anticipated to sell out quickly — and to anticipate traffic impacts in the path of annularity.

The eclipse will commence its visibility in Oregon shortly after 8 a.m. with annularity beginning at 9:14 a.m. This astronomical event will be visible across Oregon’s skies but the best viewing will be in the path of annularity which includes parts of the Oregon Coast and Willamette Valley, a concentrated area within Central Oregon, and much of Southern Oregon – drawing visitors and eclipse-chasers to these areas for excellent visibility, as well as guided tours and events, according to a release from the Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon.

