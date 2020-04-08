Columbia County residents were treated to a stunning Super Moon on Tuesday night, April 7.
The Pink Moon, as it is referred to in tradition, rose slowly into the night sky offering a picture-perfect opportunity. As it reached its highest position, the pink, rose glow slowly vanished.
If you missed the April 7 sky show, there will be several more opportunities, weather permitting, to see the Super Moons.
Other 2020 Super Moons
- Full Flower Moon on May 7
- Full Strawberry Moon on June 5
- Full Buck Moon on July 5
- Full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 3
- Full Corn Moon on Sept. 2
- Full Harvest Moon on Oct. 1
- Full Hunters Moon on Oct. 31
- Full Beaver Moon on Nov. 30
- Full Cold Moon on Dec. 29
