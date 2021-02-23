An 18-year-old Portland man faces charges after being arrested for three Scappoose burglaries on Feb. 19.
According to Scappoose Police, overnight on Feb. 18 and 19, the Fred Meyer, Starbucks and FastLube stores on Columbia River Highway were broken into by window smashes and the male suspect entered each location.
Starbucks and Fred Meyer had items stolen from inside and vehicle windows were also smashed at the FastLube location.
Scappoose Police officers responded and a short time later a person matching the suspect description was seen near Warren by a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy. After positive identification, the suspect in the case was located at 7 a.m. on Feb. 19, walking near Berg Road in Warren.
The suspect, Miles Berry, 18, of Portland, was taken into custody and was lodged in the Columbia County Jail on burglary charges.
Scappoose Police investigators said the successful closure of the case was due to the quick reporting of these crimes, information sharing, and video surveillance at the locations.
