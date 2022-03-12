Reports of smoke and fire on Rocky Point Road, approximately six miles from Scappoose, sent emergency crews to the area.
According to the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD), crews were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. Friday, March 11, to a car fire on Rocky Point Road.
The first apparatus to arrive was on scene in 10 minutes. The fire was knocked down within an additional five minutes, according to SRFPD. There was no spread to the surrounding wildland area. There were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the car fire was under investigation as of late Friday, March 11.
