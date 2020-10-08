Columbia County residents now have until Oct. 19 to apply for replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Thursday.
The extended deadline is for residents who lost food due to the power outages and wildfires from September. To request replacement SNAP benefits, Columbia County recipients can call the St. Helens Self Sufficiency program office at 503-397-1784 and submit required information over email, fax or standard mail.
Recipients must fill out a form or a signed and dated written request that describes how their food was destroyed, what food they lost, what date they lost the food and the monetary value of each item to receive replacement benefits.
Information is available at www.oregon.gov/dhs/assistance/food-benefits/pages/replacement%20-benefits.aspx.
SNAP is a federal food assistance program that aides approximately one million eligible low-income families and individuals in Oregon.
