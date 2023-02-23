A major snowstorm blanketed Columbia County and much of the area Thursday, Feb. 23.
The adverse weather forced closure of school districts across the county.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and local public works crews worked to clear the snow and ot remove downed trees and other debris.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories alerting residents and travelers of the storm system.
NWS Meteorologist Colby Neuman said conditions should improve through Saturday.
"The conditions will ease up as we go though the day," Neuman said. "Temperatures will remain cold, near the teens overnight, through the weekend."
According to Neuman, a low pressure system stalled along the North Oregon Coast then shifted on shore and allowed cold air and moisture to flow into the region bringing the snow.
While the conditions will improve Thursday, Neuman says there is still a chance of more snow next week.
"It is not out of the question," he said.
