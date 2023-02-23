A major snowstorm blanketed Columbia County and much of the area Thursday, Feb. 23.

The adverse weather forced closure of school districts across the county.

Snowman

Dominic Backus and Grayson Shelby with a snowman they built.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and local public works crews worked to clear the snow and ot remove downed trees and other debris.

Backyard Scene

A quiet snow scene in a Warren backyard.
Thursday Sunrise

First light following the snowstorm overnight at Warren.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite outdoor activity?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.