Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Plymouth Pub at 298 S. 1st St. in Street Helens changed ownership Oct. 1.

Sold

The Plymouth Pub manager, Chris Ruch and her husband, David Gressett, have purchase the restaurant in the Riverfront District of St. Helens.

The pub, named in honor of the "Plymouth" the former name of St. Helens, offers traditional American pub-style food, including burgers, sandwiches, fries, soups, salads, and a host of appetizers.

Chris Ruch, who managed the restaurant before she and her husband, David Gressett, bought it, continues as manager. Both have long-time experience in restaurants.

Pub Staff

Here is the Plymouth Pub staff as of earlier this month. Front, from left: Roberto Bruce, Chris Matthews, Hunter Bryson, Shamon Scott, and Alisha Murphy. Rear, from left: James Wilson, Rus Barber, Riley Gardner, Matthew Montoya, Hannah Snow, Makenna Hardin, Kenzie Dawson, Dane Peterson, Kayla Winkelhake, Jessie Collins, Matt Shaw, Chris Ruch, and David Gressett.
The Pub

The Plymouth Pub is located at 298 S 1st Street in St. Helens.
0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.