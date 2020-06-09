The City of St. Helens is holding a special burn period for residential open burning in St. Helens city limits which begins on Saturday, June 13 and ends on Sunday, June 28.
This special burn period is intended to replace the annual spring burn period that was postponed in May due to COVID-19. The Oregon Fire Defense Board will close all residential open burning effective July 1, 2020.
Because this special burn period is being held later in the season than usual, it is extremely important to check the burn line each time you burn to reduce the risk of wildfires.
Burn bans may still be in effect even if you have obtained a burn permit. Always check the burn line at 503-397-4800 to find out if it is an open burn day.
Before burning anything in your yard, a burn permit must be obtained through Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRF&R).
Residential burn permits are available through CRF&R’s website at www.crfr.com/burn-permits.html. Burn permits can also be obtained at CRF&R’s Administrative Office, at 270 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
For more information, call 503-397-2990.
