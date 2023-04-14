Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and staff paid a visit to St. Helens High School to tour the school's impressive Career and Technical Education (CTE) program facilities. 

Bonamici Visit

Bonamici admires a piece of horseshoe metal work with Bonnie Adams and Principal Wagner. 

Bonamici recently became co-chair of the House Congressional CTE Caucus, and the visit saw Bonamici tour the CTE program and the school on April 11. Principal Katy Wagner and St. Helens School Board Director Bill Amos led Bonamici through the various branches of the CTE program and detailed the exciting exploits of their students. 

"It's incredible to have a congresswoman come and display interest and real genuine support of education, and Congresswoman Bonamici has supported education her entire career," Wagner said. "And the fact that she came to a school to do a tour and really know how it's impacting students is so important. So, to have that support at the national level to make some changes, specifically around funding and programs, is really incredible." 

Bonamici Group

Cole Fairbrother, Bill Amos, Katy Wagner, Bonnie Adams and Katy Wagner. 
