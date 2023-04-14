Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and staff paid a visit to St. Helens High School to tour the school's impressive Career and Technical Education (CTE) program facilities.
Bonamici recently became co-chair of the House Congressional CTE Caucus, and the visit saw Bonamici tour the CTE program and the school on April 11. Principal Katy Wagner and St. Helens School Board Director Bill Amos led Bonamici through the various branches of the CTE program and detailed the exciting exploits of their students.
"It's incredible to have a congresswoman come and display interest and real genuine support of education, and Congresswoman Bonamici has supported education her entire career," Wagner said. "And the fact that she came to a school to do a tour and really know how it's impacting students is so important. So, to have that support at the national level to make some changes, specifically around funding and programs, is really incredible."
The tour started in Jay Groom's Auto Tech classroom, where he spoke about the opportunities in the auto trade for students. Surrounded by cars, tools, and industrious students, Bonamici spoke with instructor Jay Groom about the development of a diesel program that will address growing industry needs next year for its students. In the auto program, advanced students get hands-on experience working on cars that belong to community members who have brought their cars to the shop for service or repair.
Bonamici then walked through instructor Bonnie Adams' Metals and Manufacturing classrooms, where Congresswoman Bonamici heard about the opportunities created through the manufacturing program.
Bonamici also met EVRAZ employee Cole Fairbrother, who helps mentor and educate students on Gas Tungsten Arc Welding. EVRAZ is an industry partner that works with and supports the CTE program.
The last stop on the CTE program portion of the tour, Bonamici met with the student-run business Lions Manufacturing. Three students shared their experiences and showed off their wares, which included key chains, expertly crafted ornaments, and other knickknacks.
Bonamici supported the students' business and even insisted on purchasing one of their handmade leather key chains.
The tour finished with a walk-through of St. Helens High School's Early Learning Center and a discussion of Early Childhood Education and Introduction to Education with teacher Rachael Sara.
Making the CTE program happen
The CTE program is funded through a variety of channels. Federal, state, and local money comes to the program in different ways.
"Some of our programs do have access to federal Perkins money, which is different than our Career Pathways money. Career Pathways money is a little bit more flexible in how we use those funds. But we also work through PACTEC, [which is] a consortium of CTE teachers that we work in conjunction with Portland Community College so that we can access money in times and places when we need it," Wagner said. "So with our consortium, and with coming up with different priorities and different funding sources, we're able to expand those programs."
Wagner also said that the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) COVID relief money and summer school funding money allowed St. Helens High School to bolster its CTE program.
"We really took that as an opportunity to support our CTE programs and get students really excited about coming back in person and getting that hands-on experience because, during COVID, they weren't coming in person and getting those experiences," Wagner said. "So we knew that we really needed to build that out. So making sure that our investments at the district level and other access to funds were focused on that student experience."
Bonmici, in her own words
Following the tour, Congresswoman Bonamici took a moment to speak with the Chronicle on the importance of her visit, and some of the things she's working on in Washington.
"I've been on the Education Committee almost the entire time I've been in Congress, and I know St. Helens is known for its Career and Technical Education programs, but it's been a while since I visited, as you might have heard, it's been probably five or six years," Bonamici said. "So, I am now the new co-chair of the CTE caucus, and so I wanted to get some stories, some examples of what I can bring to my colleagues to say, 'This is why Career and Technical Education is important."
When asked whether she believes there will be additional federal funding for CTE programs, Bonamici was quick to reference the Carl Perkins Act and Oregon's efforts to fund these programs.
"It's been around for decades, and it does provide some federal funding, often times it's used for equipment. So I'm hopeful that we can get through our, it's called the appropriations of funding process, some resources out to our schools so they can supplement their equipment, get new equipment, et cetera," Bonamici said. "Our state values CTE; the whole state passed Ballot Measure 98 several cycles ago, recognizing the importance of CTE, but there is a federal funding component as well."
When asked about what piece of legislation Bonamici is keeping her eye on, she gave some details on some educational initiatives she is working on.
"Right now, I have more than 250 organizations supporting my Parent Students Bill of Rights, which is emphasizing the value of a well-rounded education in a safe school that makes parental involvement, authentic parental involvement, a priority, and non-discrimination a priority," Bonamici said. "And that's in response to a partisan bill of rights that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle passed that really isn't about parental rights; it's more about a blueprint for book banning and other policies that don't really help improve education."
Bonamici also noted the reintroduction of her Arts Education for All bill. This bill focuses on hands-on and artistic activities being available in education. Whether it's fine arts, music, theater, or band, Bonamici emphasized the importance of creativity and engaging students. Speaking of the St. Helens CTE program, Bonamici got a great feel for the experiential curriculum offered to students.
"Here's some examples right here, in the district I'm honored to represent, of a school that's engaging students in many ways, and preparing them for whatever path they take with the CTE programs," Bonamici said.
