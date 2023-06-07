The winners of the annual John Beck Memorial Award are set to be announced soon. It is a legacy award dating back to 1968 that celebrates some of the best student-athletes at St. Helens Middle School moving on to high school.
The award will be presented at a St. Helens Middle School assembly on June 16, and Beck’s siblings will attend. This year is special, however, because there will be a reunion of past winners hosted at the middle school June 15 as a tribute and celebration of Beck.
The John Beck Memorial Award
The award is a remembrance of John Beck, a local teen who tragically died in a head-on collision on May 20, 1968. Beck was a formidable athlete who competed in multiple sports and was an exemplary student and community member. Alan Holinbeck is the Athletic Director at St. Helens Middle School and has been managing the award since 2019.
“This is really capturing John Beck, and John Beck, of course, was an athlete who played just about any sport that was available to him to him at the time, organized or not. But the flip side to that was John was a good student.” Holinbeck said. “ It’s kind of three part, when you think of athletic ability, their GPA and what they’re capable of in the classroom, and then character of course is a big part of it as well.”
According to Holinbeck, Beck was a person who was always putting others before himself. Winners of the award are not only tremendous athletes but also excel in their academics and embody the character that Beck had. Coaches submit nominations of the athletes they feel deserve the award.
From there, a panel sifts through the applications and widdles down the number to six finalists. The panel comprises a three-person committee, including the athletic director and two rotating members.
The finalists for this year’s award are:
Isak Daniel
Nate Peau
Jaydn Pense
Anna Steele
Max Wheeldon
Leah Yarbor
The award is given out to two of the finalists as a recognition of their hard work on and off the field. It is an award presented by St. Helens Middle School, but there is also a financial component to the prize, made possible through the Student Foundation.
Winners receive $600 to help support athletes’ continued athletic success through their four years of high school. For example, Holinbeck said that a past winner used some of the funds she received to purchase a softball bat.
A Student Foundation committee disperses the funds, monitors that the athletes are making good use of their award money, and ensures they get reimbursed.
The history of the award
Following Beck’s tragic passing in May of 1968, St. Helens Middle School’s faculty members came together to institute the award to honor Beck.
“Almost immediately, the coaches got together and said we should do something here in his honor, and I think it was pretty unanimous as it went through the chain of command,” Holinbeck said. “So it was implemented the very next year for the best all-around athlete in the class.”
The award was presented for the first time to Dan Durbin in 1969. For a period from 1983 until about 1999, the award lay dormant. The award became revitalized through the work of Jim and Tom Linares in the late ‘90s, and the financial component was introduced, according to Holinbeck. Since then, the award has been given out each year.
Holinbeck has been working on revitalizing the award since about 2019. At its outset, only one athlete was given the award, but over the years, up to four athletes have been recognized in a given year. When he took charge of the award, Holinbeck felt that going back to two winners would restore some of the “luster” to the award. He spoke with Beck’s family members, and they agreed.
“I ended up being athletic director, and then I got on the Student Foundation board and was elected the one to take care of the John Beck Award. So with that, I was able to create a set of bylaws for it that should sustain it for the next 50-plus years,” Holinbeck said. “So we give back at a 5 percent rate on the money that’s in, and so that should keep the money sustained for 50-plus years as well. So it’s sitting on good ground as far as where it’s going in the future.”
Holinbeck hopes the award will remain a special tribute and honor for those students who have shown a commitment to their community, athletics, and schooling for years to come.
“It just goes to show the person that John was and why we’re talking about him here 55 years later, with a future that goes 50 plus,” Holinbeck said.
