John Beck

John Beck was an exemplary athlete and student who tragically passed away in 1968.

The winners of the annual John Beck Memorial Award are set to be announced soon. It is a legacy award dating back to 1968 that celebrates some of the best student-athletes at St. Helens Middle School moving on to high school.

The award will be presented at a St. Helens Middle School assembly on June 16, and Beck’s siblings will attend. This year is special, however, because there will be a reunion of past winners hosted at the middle school June 15 as a tribute and celebration of Beck.

The John Beck Memorial Award

The Award

The original John Beck Memorial plaque.
