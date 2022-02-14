On the evening of March 13, 1965, at a bar in Ventura, California, Shirley Paden was out to have a good time.
What she didn’t know was she was about to have the dance of her life.
“She was dancing, and right after the dance, we hit it off,” husband Doug Walker said. “That was the beginning of it.”
Doug said he instantly knew Shirley was the one.
“I didn’t say much about it for another one or two dates,” he said. “It took me quite a while to convince her.”
“My buddy, he thought I was nuts,” he added.
Shirley, too, was hard to convince.
“When he first asked me to marry him, I said ‘no, get lost,'” she said.
Shirley admitted this was a test, and by sending him away, he could determine whether there was a doubt in his mind that he wanted to marry her.
Doug returned a month later, steadfast in his love for her. The couple wed in July. Eighteen days later, he shipped off to Vietnam.
With a chasm of geographic distance to separate them, Doug said he made Shirley promise to write to him every day. And she did.
The Chronicle asked the pair what they like most about each other.
“Beautiful, intelligent, as caring as a person could be. I just loved her right off the bat,” Doug said.
Doug and Shirley explained the magic that keeps them together after 56 years of marriage.
“I think actually to me, it’s everything he does,” Shirley said.
“We have deep mutual respect, personally and emotionally,” Doug answered.
Joe and Dena Nelson
For St. Helens residents Dena and Joe Nelson, the foundation for a 60-year marriage started with a chance encounter and a game of pinochle.
Dena and Joe were both 20 years old in 1962, living in Tacoma and taking courses at the University of Puget Sound when they met through mutual friends.
“We met essentially in the student union building during dinner,” Joe said.
“He asked me for a coffee date, and there was an art display going on the campus,” Dena added, reminiscing on the moment that changed her life forever. “I love art, and he wanted to go to the art show. He was the first feller I had dated who was really honest and liked art.”
“We sat down to have coffee afterward, and I felt at home,” Dena said.
Joe told The Chronicle it took a cascade of moments, rather than a single moment, to realize Dena was “the one.”
“The moment?” Joe said. “Well, I think my moment(s) were before then because she used to tease me all the time. I wanted to go out with her, but she went out with somebody else, so I was really jealous.
“Finally, I asked for a date, so it was like ‘Ok. We can do this.’ So, we did. We pretty much stayed together after that.”
Joe said his and Dena’s differences are part of the glue that draws them together, but more importantly, “I like her. I not only love her, I like her too.”
Joe achieved his Master’s degree, but Dena had taken a hiatus from her education after she and Joe wed. Despite their whirlwind romance, Dena returned to school ten years later to finish her Social Science degree and took a job as an event planner, setting up trade shows and conventions.
In 1972, Joe took a job opening at a lab, and the Nelsons moved to Columbia County.
Dena, a city girl at heart, had a tough time with the transition at first, but one way or another, she stuck around, and they raised their children - all boys - in St. Helens.
Those boys went on to have children of their own, also boys. The couple has since welcomed one great-grandchild as well as step-grandkids into the family fold.
Joe and Dena Nelson are now 79 years old and retired. They tolerate each other’s quirks - Dena is a late sleeper, according to Joe, and Dena swears by the fact that no one can break Joe’s concentration when he’s focused - as well as celebrate each other’s strengths.
More importantly, Joe uplifts Dena when she needs it, and she returns the favor.
When it was discovered, Dena had brain tumors, without hesitation, Joe took over the household chores and continued to care for Dena.
“We’re a team,” Joe said, which Dena affirmed.
“I think that’s one of the philosophies that makes a long-lasting marriage, is your teamwork,” she said.
The pair have done a lot of traveling together and made memories over the years, but for Dena and Joe, two specific memories come to mind.
“Sitting on a lanai in Hawaii and having breakfast as the sun comes up,” Joe said.
“There’s so many,” Dena answered. “I think my best memory was waking up the morning after we were married, and we were together. It was such a comfort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.