Editor’s Note:
This is the third in a series of special reports by The Chronicle providing insight from members of our community into what we might expect in 2021.
The following report focuses on a viewpoints from the South County Chamber of Commerce and the Clatskanie and Rainier Chambers of Commerce.
We begin our report with a conversation with South Columbia County Chamber representative Dan Rocha.
The Chronicle: From your vantage point with the chamber, what will 2021 look like?
Dan Rocha: We are optimistic that 2021 will transition to a year of business recovery and learning how to thrive under whatever emerges as the "return to normal business."
The Chronicle: What has been learned from 2020?
Rocha: How to be flexible. From the chamber's perspective, we learned how to continue to serve our members through a board president transition and in the absence of an executive director. We did this by tapping our amazing volunteer base, creating committees to run different functions of chamber operations, and rebuilding a stronger board of directors. We were flexible, we got creative and we continued to be a resource to our members.
The Chronicle: What are the chamber's priorities for 2021?
Rocha: Our priorities echo that of many small businesses in South Columbia County, the transition from surviving back to thriving. We plan to hire a part-time executive director. We will continue to find and reach non-member businesses to share the benefits of joining the chamber.
We will also continue to work with our current members to make sure they are maximizing their chamber membership. The top four reasons for being a chamber member are
- Business promotion - chamber members can promote their business through our weekly email, on our Facebook page and each member receives a business directory listing on our website. Chamber members also enjoy referrals from other chamber members.
- Networking - this one has been challenging during pandemic gathering restrictions. We have a twice-monthly virtual coffee and commerce, hosted by a member business. All members who join have the opportunity to introduce themselves and there is always a drawing to win a free 30-second commercial for your business at the next coffee and commerce. We, like everyone, can't wait until these networking meetings can return in-person!
- Involvement - There are many opportunities to get involved in the community. Participate in a chamber committee, apply to join our board, help us welcome new businesses in our community, or lead a class in your area of expertise. Members who get involved raise their profile in our business community.
- Knowledge sharing - Our collective member base possesses a wealth of knowledge. If a business owner needs help in a particular area of running their business, there is a good chance there is a chamber member who can assist.
The Chronicle: What business-related projects are planned?
Rocha: For the chamber in 2021, we have a couple of office suites for rent. We also have a co-working area that is available for all members to use. We plan to offer more business training classes. We also are working on a plan to hire a part-time Executive Director in the first half of the year. We will continue to look to expand our membership.
We are a member-supported organization and exist to serve our members. The larger our member base, the more diverse our member base the more opportunities ALL members have to maximize business promotion, networking, involvement, and knowledge sharing.
The Chronicle: What community-related projects are in the works?
Rocha: We are working on a 100th-anniversary celebration for the summer. That's right the South Columbia County Chamber is turning 100 this year. We also plan on offering our community gift-shop one weekend a quarter this year. The gift shop is a bazaar selling items made by local artisans. It's a great way for us to support micro-businesses in our county.
To reach the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce call 503-397-0685.
Clatskanie and Rainier Chambers keep it local
2020 was a year like none other for individuals and businesses around the world. Sweeping pandemic restrictions closed the doors of many local businesses, some of which are still unable to operate as usual.
For Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce Board President Monica Siedl, the last year was all about adapting.
“I think as a chamber, we have learned that we must adapt to change,” Siedl said. “That we also need to try and keep everyone as informed as possible.”
Rainier Chamber of Commerce Board President Natasha Parvey echoed a similar sentiment about the lesson of 2020.
“Communication is key. As a chamber, we focused on communication with our members,” Parvey said. This communication included newsletters to relay important news and social media.
In Clatskanie, the chamber will focus on keeping the community informed and supported, Siedl said. Due to the financial hardships many businesses have faced and continue to face, annual membership fees will be waived this year. Instead, the group will collect the contact information of businesses and continue to invite them to attend the monthly chamber meetings on Zoom.
“Our priority is to also get back to life with consideration for safety,” Siedl said. “We are looking at annual activities like Bulky Waste and Heritage Days. The laws and safety of the community are important to stay focused on.”
Siedl said the chamber provides service activities and information to local businesses and owners, including information about the state chamber.
“We strive to stay relevant and helpful during this difficult time,” Siedl said.
In Rainier, the emphasis for 2021 will be about encouraging residents to shop local as much as possible.
“We need to shop local and support our Rainier businesses and nonprofits,” Parvey said. “Our restaurants could use our support by purchasing take-out and gift cards. As a community we need to spend where we live, and that includes hiring local professionals and donating locally.”
As a chamber, Parvey said the priorities will continue to center around connecting, supporting and advocating for members. The group hosts month meetings on Zoom as well to allow businesses to network and bring in speakers focused on economic issues that would affect or benefit members.
“Our board also understands the importance of serving as advocates to support and represent Rainier’s local business community for business issues,” Parvey said. “We look forward to partnering with local businesses and organizations for more ribbon cuttings in 2021 to provide networking opportunities.”
Learn more about the Clatskanie and Rainier chambers of commerce at clatskaniechamber.com and rainierchamberofcommerce.com.
