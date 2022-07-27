Editor’s Note: The Chronicle’s final investigative report will answer the question of how the Columbia Health District dissolved, the lawsuits that were filed and dismissed against the former CHD board members, and the transfer of the Millard Road property to the City of St. Helens.
Board response
After Measure 5-209 passed in November 2010, the Columbia Health District (CHD) board promised to lower the hospital tax and announced its intent to dissolve.
The measure, a citizen-led ballot initiative, called for the $.38 per $1,000 property tax to be repealed and all taxes levied for the hospital project to be refunded to taxpayers.
According to former CHD Vice Chair Gary Heide, the only way to repeal a permanent tax rate would be to dissolve the special district.
On Feb. 3, 2011, former CHD Chair Jay Tappan, Heide, board members Laura Tomanka and Lisa Galvovich, and newly appointed board member Diane Hutson, approved Resolution 2011-01, outlining four actions the board would take in dissolution:
1. The hospital project shall remain abandoned.
2. CHD shall continue the public health authority functions in accordance with the Local Public Health Services Agreement, as amended, with Columbia County.
3. CHD shall attempt to sell the property located at 35101 Millard Road, Warren, Oregon (the “Hospital Property”).
4. CHD shall prepare and adopt a supplemental budget for the fiscal year 2010-2011 in accordance with ORS 440.403(2) to effectuate this resolution.
Additionally, the resolution stated that although Measure 5-209 was declared unenforceable by the Oregon Judicial Department (ODJ), “it is the intent of the Board of CHD to effectuate, to the extent possible, the will of the people in passing Measure 5-209.”
In a one-on-one interview with The Chronicle, Heide reflected on the outcome of the citizen-led ballot initiative that stopped the hospital project in its tracks.
“I can really only speak for myself,” he said. “I was disappointed.”
Letter of the law
Oregon Revised Statute 198.945 states that if a majority or more of the votes cast in a special election approve dissolution, the district can then be declared dissolved.
“The board shall thereupon constitute a board of trustees who shall pay the debts or procure releases thereof and dispose of the property of the district,” the statute reads.
The Chronicle asked Oregon Special Districts Association (SDAO) Executive Director Frank Stratton whether a special district board can initiate dissolution before verifying the results of an election.
Stratton told The Chronicle that we would have to get in contact with a lawyer who could interpret the state statute.
Emails between Tappan and former CHD Public Health Administrator Karen Ladd reveal that the former board intended to convey CHD assets to a nonprofit months before the new board members were elected and before holding a dissolution vote.
“Hi Karen, I just finished talking to Earl, and I think we have a good understanding of where we’re going. Here’s what we need to do,” Tappan wrote in an April 4, 2011 email.
“We need to send them a letter asking to mutually terminate the PHA [public health agreement] NLT [no later than] 30 Jun 11. We will agree to operate until that time under some short-term agreement to continue providing PH services. We will not reference any arrangement past 30 Jun so as to blunt the criticism of us doing a sleight of hand with the Foundation transition.”
“The commissioners need to have that impression of ‘selecting’ a next provider of PH services past 30 Jun.”
In his email, Tappan refers to a conversation he had with one of the county commissioners, Earl Fisher. Fisher, Henry Heimuller, and Tony Hyde were all Columbia County commissioners at the time of dissolution.
Ensuing backlash
On April 6, just two days after sending the email, Tappan wrote a letter to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners requesting a termination of the Local Public Health Services Agreement (LPHSA).
In a letter dated May 4, 2011, the commissioners “agreed to terminate the LPHSA, under the condition that the old board would transfer the public health service building on 2370 Gable Road to the county as well as assets, “including but not limited to cash assets, that are available for the provision of public health services.”
Also, in May, five women - Peggy Crisp, Tammy Maygra, Carrie Cason, Georgia Keiper, and Madalene Anderson - were elected to serve the CHD.
In a letter to the Columbia County Spotlight, Nancy Whitney, an advocate for Measure 5-209 and an outspoken critic of the former CHD board, shared the following concerns.
“They [board] have asked the county commissioners to dissolve or ‘terminate the Public Health Authority agreement… ‘no later than June 30, 2011,’” she wrote. “This is one day before the new board takes over. Accidental timing - I don’t think so.”
Declaring an ‘emergency’
Once the LPHSA was terminated, on June 8, 2011, the CHD board met with the county commissioners for an “emergency meeting.”
In that meeting, the commissioners agreed that “due to the timing of the termination of the existing Local Public Health Services Agreement, an emergency exists,” and awarded the PHF the contract for providing health services in Columbia County.
As Tappan had written in his April 4 email, “Under no circumstance does the Foundation receive any public dollars or assets until they are transferred first to the County or the City. We (Foundation) will only be able to negotiate with them for money and assets after the dissolution and selection of the Foundation as the next PH provider for Columbia County.”
“We can’t just pass assets to the Foundation until the BOC [board of commissioners] selects us as the provider through the PHA agreement.”
Several former CHD employees were also found to have worked for the PHF, according to PHF meeting minutes from 2012.
An election asking the taxpayers whether the CHD should be dissolved wasn’t held until much later, on Sept. 20, 2011, records show.
The Chronicle asked Heide why the board had requested that the commissioners terminate the agreement for providing public health services in the county.
“I don’t remember,” he responded. “The new board’s principal interest seemed to be to find out what we had done wrong. The public health people pushed to get back into a nonprofit, which is where they were before. And they did for a while and then the county took public health services back.”
Millard Road controversy
In dissolution, the newly elected CHD board and the county commissioners were embroiled in conflict over who were the rightful trustees of the Millard Road property.
The hospital property on 35101 Millard Road had a valuation of $3.3 million after site development and was the district’s most valuable property asset, according to CHD records.
Resolution 2011-13, adopted by the former CHD board on June 9, 2011, designated the county commissioners as the District Board of Trustees if voters approved dissolution; however, when the new CHD board was sworn in July 1, that board designated two persons, Joe Cason and Brady Preheim, as trustees for the Millard Road property.
On Jan. 9, 2012, the new CHD board awarded Brady Preheim a warranty deed for 35101 Millard Road.
The new board also requested a preliminary injunction to prevent the county from taking possession of the property, which former Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove granted, according to a February 2012 edition of The Chronicle.
“The harm to the plaintiffs would be substantial and irreparable if the assets of the dissolved district were conveyed should the plaintiffs ultimately prevail,” said Grove in his ruling. “The Court is unable to identify any injury defendants would suffer by this preliminary injunction.”
In an interview with The Chronicle, Preheim said that the county justified its right to the Millard Road property by claiming the CHD was already dissolved, when “Oregon statute says the district exists up until the dissolution plan is completed.”
“It was up to the elected board to come up with a plan for dissolution,” he said, adding, “That plan included me selling the property.”
Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO) Attorney Peter Mersereau, who represented the county, said that in October 2011, the county’s records clearly showed the new board members did resign and establish the commissioners as the trustees.
“In this case, the board, on Oct. 13, 2011, chaired by Ms. Maygra, did appoint the Columbia County Commissioners as the board of trustees. When that occurred, all authority for that district passed from the board of directors to the board of trustees,” said Mersereau.
On Feb. 5, 2013, the Columbia County Circuit Court ruled in favor of a motion for a summary judgment on behalf of the county and the City of St. Helens and ordered Preheim to execute and deliver a Quit Claim deed transferring the title of the property.
In 2015, that ruling was affirmed by the Oregon Court of Appeals.
County response
In a one-on-one interview with Heimuller, The Chronicle asked the commissioner whether he or the other commissioners had conversations with the former CHD board to “speed up” the process of dissolution.
“I don’t believe that there was anything in that context,” Heimuller responded. “Did I have conversations with all those people? Yeah, because I’m in Kiwanis with them, as well as a few other dozens of things. The only thing that we specifically talked to the previous health district board about was the fact that we were very concerned about public health itself having a future, and the ability for all those programs having to do with healthcare to continue on.”
The Chronicle then asked why the county transferred the Gable Road property to the foundation, which consisted of several of the former board members, right around the same time a new CHD board of directors was elected.
“You can certainly pull all those minutes and go back and take a look,” Heimuller said. “What makes sense is well-documented in everybody’s history.”
What now?
While The Chronicle was not able to confirm that the former CHD board acted illegally, as the plaintiffs of the federal lawsuit alleged, what we did find was that neither the county nor the former CHD board carried out the will of the taxpayers who had spent the last several years funding the failed hospital project.
The federal lawsuit named 13 defendants, including Heimuller, who holds a seat on the county commission to this day. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed on Feb. 13, 2013, according to court records.
St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle that the City of St. Helens has plans to sell a portion of the property and leave the other portion of the property open for recreational use.
County records show that a total of $92,080.76 was returned to special district taxpayers.
In a final interview with Nancy Whitney, who played an integral role in stopping the hospital tax, she described to The Chronicle how it felt to finally have the story out after more than a decade of waiting.
“It’s very upsetting to me,” she said, of the time it took for the information to be published. “We have aged a lot, but I’m still willing to fight and get other people interested in doing what’s right.”
The Chronicle asked Heide what advice he has for county officials as they undertake the hospital feasibility study.
“Take your time,” Heide said. “I think one of the mistakes we made is we tried to move too fast. We saw this immediate need and we wanted to meet it immediately.”
Editor’s note: The Chronicle reached out to all five members who served on the CHD board at the time of dissolution. All but one of the board members either declined our request for an interview or did not respond to our inquiries.
The Chronicle also reached out to Columbia Health Services, formerly the Public Health Foundation of Columbia County. A representative for Columbia Health Services declined to answer how much of the former CHD’s funds were transferred to the PHF following dissolution, citing state law as reason for the denial.
