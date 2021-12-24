Christmas worshipping at local churches may look a little different again this year as local churches continue to take different approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Helens
Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church is fully operational, according to Pastor Joseph Burkhardt.
“We have continued our services throughout the entire pandemic,” he said. “We have never stopped if that means anything.”
Additionally, the congregation is not requiring attendees to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, leaving personal protective measures up to the individual.
“We don’t want our people deprived of hearing the word of God. Just really as simple as that,” Burkhardt said.
Burkhardt also shared why he disagrees with mask and vaccination mandates handed down by the government.
“I’m not at all happy with the thought of imposing or extending the masking mandate. I think people are done with that,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with people that want to get the vaccine (either). The problem is that it is imposed upon members of my congregation in order for them to continue working.”
According to Burkhardt, his congregation members, can, and have filed for religious exemptions.
Burkhardt said the public response to the open approach of his church has been mostly positive.
“A year and a half ago, when the pandemic first hit, our church posted a sign that said we’re open and almost within a week or so we had one response from somebody that sent over the local health people and wanted to know what we were doing,” he said. “I told him we’re a small congregation, and they kind of backed off and we never had any problems since.”
While at the same time acknowledging his church’s role to make the services inclusive, he said congregation members do offer alternative services for those with health risks or underlying conditions.
“If they feel that it is too dangerous for them, then that’s fine, I minister to them in another way,” he said. “But for the most part, we’ve kept everything open for our members. We do have one family in particular, they’re elderly. And they’ve chosen not to attend, but I send them my sermons week by week. And I’m on the phone with them week by week.”
Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church is located on 1911 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. Mass is held 9:30 a.m. Sundays, followed by Sunday Bible class at 11a.m. The ministry will be commemorating the Christmas Day with a service at 9:30 a.m.
Scappoose
Congregation services are on the rebound, according to Pastor Charles Wood at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose.
“We don’t have to have people sign in, simply we still require people wearing masks which we had to have people sign up ahead of time. But slowly with been getting almost I would say at least maybe 70 to 80% of pre-pandemic numbers,” he said.
The church restored its services back in August 2020 with recommended COVID safety measures in place, such as masks and physical distancing, and has been gaining increased participation as the COVID-19 situation has improved.
“We have around 200 really active households,” Wood said. “Around over 200 people spread out church services, but if you multiply by two or three, that’s 1000 people.”
Wood expressed gratitude in being able to host a Christmas Pageant event this year, which was conducted Tuesday, Dec. 16.
“By last year we just (were) having to maintain physical distancing, and our church is so small, we would hardly find anybody to be in place,” Wood said.
The Christmas Pageant, complete with costumes and student performances, remains a treasured tradition of the church.
“We do a reading about the and Joseph and Mary making their way to Him and then the angels and children and high school(ers), they act it out,” Wood explained.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church is located on 51555 SW Old Portland Road in Scappoose. Family Mass will be held on Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. and Night Mass at 11 p.m. Worship will also take place Christmas day at 9 a.m.
Visit stwenceslaus-scappoose.com for more information.
Clatskanie
Faith Lutheran Church Pastor Mary Anthony said church services are currently operating in a hybrid format.
The Faith Lutheran ministry will be holding their candlelight service Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., and a reading and carols service Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, located on 1010 NE 5th St. in Clatskanie, is open for in-person or Zoom worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is provided. Contact Pastor Anthony at (503) 975-9436 for the meeting ID number and password.
Rainier
Alston’s Corner Assembly of God in Rainier is still holding its services on Facebook live, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
The church holds Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. each week on Facebook Live and will lead a virtual candlelight service on Dec. 19 in celebration of Christmas Eve.
The Assemblies of God is a Pentecostal church organization founded in 1914 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Today, there are nearly 13,000 churches in the U.S. with over 3 million members and adherents, the denomination’s website states.
See this story and more in a special Seasons Greetings presentation in the printed version of the Dec. 22 Chronicle.
