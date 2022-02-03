Tents, sleeping bags, and shopping carts litter the sidewalks of downtown Portland, drawing attention to the homelessness crisis with everything but neon signs.
In Columbia County, the homelessness is much more of an understated problem.
City perspective
Homelessness is a pervasive problem in Rainier, with transients sleeping out of boats, in RVs, and cars, according to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
“The citizens are obviously concerned,” he said. “We’ve gotten a number of comments about the highway homeless (and) tents on the Riverfront and city limits.”
Jorgensen said a significant proportion of Rainier’s homeless population comes from Longview, Washington.
“It’s not very difficult to walk across that bridge,” he said.
In a December city council session, city councilors updated the city’s Moorage Space Lease Agreement prohibiting overnight camping and sleeping on docked boats, after receiving numerous complaints from boat owners.
“We’ve gotten complaints from some of them about people camping and sleeping on their boats,” Jorgensen said.
Amid problems at the docks, city officials are facing the issue of homeless people setting up camp in RVs parked around the city.
Rainier City Planning Commission Chair Erin O’Connell said the old RV park by the wastewater treatment facility was originally intended to support fishing along the Columbia River before homeless encampments took over the region.
“What we saw was that people that were homeless or appeared to be living in an RV were coming and setting up shop in the RV park, but not actually paying for the right (to be) there, which is what was supposed to happen,” O’Connell said. “So the city ended up closing that park down.”
Rainier Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said when the weather turns, the homeless tend to seek the warm shelter of public restrooms. Rainier Parks, Recreation and Education committee members met in October to discuss issues the city has been having with lock tampering and after-hours trespassers in Rainier Riverfront Park’s restroom facilities.
“You can have your police move them along, maybe to a place that has resources. But then you’re also just kind of shifting the problem,” Jorgensen said. “So it has to be a comprehensive, larger statewide issue.”
O’Connell said she believes the majority of the homeless in Columbia County are not addicts, but citizens who cannot afford the high cost of living in the Portland metro and have connections in the area.
“We also have properties, probably in and outside (of) Rainier, where there’s a real drug problem and they’re squatting somewhere illegally. But what I see even more is families not being able to afford an actual house and so they get an RV and go to their family member’s house and set up,” she said.
Oregon’s housing insecurity challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic, media reports show.
With statewide shutdowns and business restrictions resulting in lost jobs, the Oregon State Legislature announced tenants who applied for emergency rental assistance by Dec. 31, 2020, have a safe harbor from termination or eviction due to nonpayment of rent until June 30, 2022.
The pandemic also brought to light some of the unforeseen circumstances surrounding homelessness.
“It’s not always a byproduct of them doing something wrong,” O’Connell said. “Sometimes things happen to people.”
Police response
Rainier Police Chief Gregg Griffith said he personally hasn’t seen many homeless people within city limits.
“It’s been fairly minimal, he said. “Most of them are just passing through. We’ve had probably more in the way of boats come through, the people that are living on their boats and docking up.”
The homeless who do drift into Rainier appear to have a destination, either from Longview to Portland or Portland to Longview and occasionally Astoria, Griffith said.
Rainier police officers have protocols they follow in working with city regulations, according to Griffith, and the responsibility falls on them to negotiate enforcement with a compassionate approach.
“It generally depends on what the property owner wants to do,” he said. “If we can just ask them to wake up and remove themselves from the private property that’s what we would do. That would probably be the best solution. Obviously, (if) they want the person charged with something we would have to honor that.”
Griffith recalled a situation in which a homeless person asked one of his officers for help.
“Maybe a year ago, somebody needed money to take the bus to Portland," he said. "The officers here will just get money in their pocket. It’s two or three bucks to go to Portland, so they just pay for it if that’s what they want to do.”
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, whose deputies are the law enforcement agency in Clatskanie, maintained that while homeless encampments are not a new problem, he noted “somewhat of an increase” in homeless encampments cropping up around Columbia County.
More encampments translate to more trespassing, illegal dumping, and mental health calls, Pixley said.
In Pixley’s view, many of these encampments come in the form of abandoned boats along the Multnomah Channel and Columbia River, which Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Lt. Shaun McQuiddy reported as putting a significant strain on resources for the sheriff’s office back in November.
“Each of these abandoned boats can cost between $10,000 and $30,000 to remove from the water and dispose of,” Pixley said. “We are typically able to recoup most of the cost of the removal through our partnership with the Oregon State Marine Board, but those funds run out quickly every year.”
Dispersing the encampments presents a challenge due to resource constraints, according to Pixley, and he said the CCSO is only charged with responding to criminal complaints.
The search for solutions
O’Connell said she has seen a steady rise in homelessness in Rainier over the past four years and would like to see city officials come up with solutions.
“It’s a hard thing, because when you are homeless, where are you supposed to go?” O’Connell said. “Trying to find areas that would be appropriate, I think that’s part of it. I think that jurisdictions need to have that conversation.”
O’Connell was emphatic in her responses that turning a blind eye to homelessness in the region is not a viable solution.
“I think it’s really easy for us citizens to say, ‘Well, I just don’t want to hear it,’ ‘I don’t want it,’ or ‘why can’t it be in another neighborhood,’ right?” she said. “I don’t feel like it’s something (where) we could just kick the can down the road. These people are part of our community as well, so how can we sort of recognize that and help them to maybe create a better situation?”
According to a 2020 release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are 35 homeless for every 10,000 people in Oregon.
Oregon has the third-largest population of unsheltered homeless in the nation.
While the main causes for homelessness are poverty and lack of affordable housing, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless, addiction and mental health disorders were also included as major factors of the homelessness epidemic.
Hinkelman said he sees the task of addressing homelessness at a state level as multi-faceted.
“Addiction and mental health outreach needs to continue to happen, but how do you curb addiction, or people starting down the path of addiction, when possession of illicit drugs has been decriminalized in Oregon?” he said. “Things aren’t right when the penalty for an 18-year-old in possession of a pack of cigarettes is greater than having a small amount of methamphetamine on them. Affordable housing and its availability, and in that same vein, the state of Oregon needs to get out of the way to allow the development of affordable housing, is a significant issue.”
“The final thing is family wage jobs. There are probably other things involved in the homeless equation, but these are to me, the significant factors.”
