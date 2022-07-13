Editor’s Note: In our first special report published last week, we outlined the questions that The Chronicle would answer, raised by our investigation into the Columbia Health District (CHD) hospital project.
The following report explains the inception of the CHD, the feasibility study that led to the hospital project proposal, and the process to obtain state approval to build the hospital.
Warren resident Thelma Bonar thinks it is time for a hospital in Columbia County. But it needs to be done “the right way,” she said.
The Chronicle sat down with the woman behind Measure 5-209, an initiative to repeal the CHD hospital tax, in her home Monday, April 25.
In her home, Bonar pointed The Chronicle to a box of records, thousands of pages on the CHD from beginning to end, stacked haphazardly against the wall in her living room den.
“My husband, he was sick,” she said. “At that time, he had cancer. And I was guilty because I was putting all my time (into it). People were coming to the house. It was busy.”
History of the CHD
According to CHD records obtained by The Chronicle, the Columbia Hospital District was formed with five members to oversee operations of a hospital on 4th Street in St. Helens.
In 1954, that was facility was sold. In 1955, another hospital was built along Pittsburg Road in St. Helens.
The new hospital was sold to the Sisters of St. Joseph and closed in 1990 due to financial losses.
Late in that period, the district board was renamed Columbia Health District.
In 2003, the CHD Board of Directors commissioned a study to determine whether a 12-bed, critical access hospital was financially feasible in St. Helens.
A year later, the results of the feasibility study led the Board to pass a resolution to dissolve and liquidate Columbia Health District contingent upon the formation of a new district. The new district board members proposed to voters Ballot Measure 5-123, which would raise a tax of $0.38 per $1,000 assessed property value to support building a critical access hospital.
The permanent tax rate would affect taxpayers in St. Helens, Scappoose, Columbia City, and nearby areas, according to a 2004 ballot measure description.
Early criticisms
Although the initiative ultimately passed with 9,275 votes in favor and 6,763 votes against, Measure 5-123 was not without reproach.
On Oct. 18, 2004, Christopher Armstrong-Stevenson, former Oregon Public Health (OPH) employee and Certificate of Need (CN) coordinator in Oregon, criticized the measure as “premature.”
“Seeking the permanent tax levy before the proposal is approved by the state is unfair and improper,” he wrote.
Armstrong-Stevenson argued that the results of the feasibility study revealed three concerns: the proposal hadn’t been “critically analyzed or reviewed,” “was substantially flawed in its findings,” and was adopted by the CHD “without sufficient knowledge of hospital administration.”
Based on the results of the feasibility study, Armstrong-Stevenson added that the state would likely deny the project a CN.
CN programs are regulatory programs designed to discourage unnecessary investment in health care facilities, technology, and services, according to Oregon Health Authority Lead Communications Officer Jonathan Modie.
Thirty-six other states besides Oregon, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia adopted CN programs to avoid duplicating hospital services, which would have the ultimate effect of “higher costs and disruption to the health care system,” Modie told The Chronicle.
One of the more specific problems of the study that Armstrong-Stevenson mentioned in his online letter was an overreliance on swing beds, or beds used interchangeably for acute or post-acute care, according to the 2020 CMS interpretive guidelines for swing beds in Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs).
“Use of the ‘swing bed’ theory today, in this instance, is simply a wrong planning theory and appears to ignore the fact that private licensees already in the service area are providing long-term care (LTC) beds,” he writes. “(The) St. Helens Hospital would therefore be competing with the livelihoods of owners of those private nursing homes.”
Armstrong-Stevenson was also skeptical that the St. Helens Hospital (renamed Columbia River Community Hospital) would attract doctors from other service areas.
State response
When the old CHD dissolved and reformed in 2004, five new members were elected to serve on the board: Jay Tappan, Paul Becks, Gary Heide, Karen Punch, and Laura Tomanka.
Despite concerns that the state would not grant a CN, in 2008, the new board of directors submitted a state application to build a new hospital.
In October 2009, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), which oversees OPH, denied the CHD’s application for a CN, stating that the board failed to sufficiently justify the viability of and the need for a hospital.
CHD responded by submitting an amended application to address deficiencies in the original document and to make provisions for a rural health clinic.
The state remained unconvinced that the CHD sufficiently justified a need for a hospital in St. Helens and for a second time, denied the board a CN on Sept. 20, 2010.
“The state’s review of this project found it to be financially marginal,” ODHS spokesperson Grant Higginson said. “The district failed to establish the need for this facility or show it is the most effective and least costly alternative.”
In response to the CHD board’s appeal, OPH held a hearing on August 25, 2010.
“We [The Columbia Health District] proved we were financially viable and a needed service to this community in every way we possibly could, two and three times over,” said Pam Powell, Hospital Coalition coordinator for the CHD. “We are devastated.”
With order CN #658a, OPH denied the Columbia River Community Hospital for the final time, on the following grounds:
“(OPH) found that the proposed facility would have replaced a portion of the current inpatient spectrum of care that was being served outside of Columbia County and that the proposal would have duplicated services that were being offered.”
‘Nail in the coffin’
Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller was one of three county commissioners that were charged with overseeing the dissolution of the CHD after it failed.
Looking back, Heimuller told The Chronicle in a one-on-one interview that what really killed the hospital project was when the federal government changed the definition of critical access in November 2005.
“Once the CAH designation changed, (that) was just the nail in the coffin,” he said. “That made it to where there was no possible way that the hospital could financially survive,” he said.
According to Section 485.610(c) of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines, CAHs must be located more than a 35-mile drive (or, in the case of mountainous terrain or in areas with only secondary roads available, a 15-mile drive) from a hospital or another CAH.
Before the critical access rule change took effect January 1, 2006, rural hospitals that were designated by their state as a “Necessary Provider” could be exempt from the distance requirements.
The Chronicle also sat down with former CHD Chair Gary Heide, who conceded during that interview, that the hospital project should have stopped right then and there.
“Looking back on it now, I think it probably would have been best if we just trashed the thing when they changed the rules,” Heide said.
Our third investigative report will cover the citizens’ initiative to repeal the hospital tax, the steps taken to dissolve the hospital district, and internal emails exchanged between board members during the time of dissolution - the foundational piece of evidence and basis of two lawsuits filed against the former CHD board.
Look for the report in the July 20 edition of The Chronicle.
Read our previous investigative report attached.
