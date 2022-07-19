Editor’s Note: In The Chronicle’s third investigative report about the Columbia Health District hospital project, we will cover the board’s response to federal policy changes, the purchase and development of the Millard Road property, and Measure 5-209, a citizen-led ballot initiative to repeal the hospital district’s permanent tax rate.
“Looking back on it now, I think it probably would have been best if we just trashed the thing when they changed the rules,” said Gary Heide, former chairperson of the Columbia Health District (CHD).
A dirt mound is what remains of the Columbia River Community Hospital site on 35101 Millard Road.
The mound serves as a stark reminder of the past. Throughout the years, overgrowth has invaded the dormant site, but orange safety nets still peek through cracks in the solid ground.
Max Snook, a pastor at St. Helens Community Bible Church, still remembers contractors coming to and from the site next door to his property.
“(A) huge issue for (the board) was the land,” Snook said. “If you’re going to work out to the winter, that land has to be hard enough to hold heavy equipment, because you have cement trucks in there. So, they brought in heavy equipment and leveled this land, took the topsoil off the land and leveled the land to make it flat, ready for the hospital.”
Snook led The Chronicle out to the 8.34-acre site, now abandoned, and pointed out the land that had been excavated to prepare for construction.
“All that dirt and soil became that mound of dirt, and they restructured the wetlands out here,” he said.
Search for solutions
The CHD board was dealt a critical blow when it learned of the federal changes made to the definition of Critical Access Hospital (CAH).
Not only did the November 2005 policy change eliminate the “Necessary Provider” exemption, it also changed the definition of secondary roads, according to Scott Ekblad, Office of Rural Health director at Oregon Health and Science University.
In his Feb. 24, 2006 letter to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mark McClellan, Ekblad requested an exception be made for the Columbia River Community Hospital Project.
“Until November of 2005 there was no single definition of secondary roads; each Flex Program developed its own criteria to reflect the unique geographic and climactic conditions in that state,” he wrote. “The community of St. Helens was eligible to participate in the Flex Program and build a critical access hospital – the only hospital model that can financially survive in that community.”
Others who sent letters requesting a waiver were former CHD Public Health Administrator Karen Ladd, Heide, former CHD Chair Jay Tappan, and former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith.
On Aug. 4, 2006, McClellan responded back to Smith, declining to accommodate the CHD’s request for a waiver.
“The proposed facility in St. Helens has always been on a primary road, namely U.S. Route 30, and it does not meet the definition of a secondary road,” he wrote.
“Please note the State of Oregon does not have the authority to define secondary roads for Medicare reimbursement purposes and we regret the misunderstanding that led CHD to believe it meets the requirements.”
Site work begins
Internal documents reveal that the former CHD board members continued to spend and raise funds for a hospital after they were informed of legislative hurdles.
In Nov. 2007, the CHD board agreed to purchase 8.34 acres of land on Millard Rd. for $611,291, as part of a Three-Party Real Estate and Exchange Agreement.
An audit performed by Pauly, Rogers and Co., shows that the CHD board spent a total of $1,062,755 on design and professional fees, including $992,632 on direct construction.
Emails between CHD lawyer Peter Stoloff and Certificate of Need (CN) Coordinator Jana Fussell reveal that though Fussell did not say the board couldn’t begin site work, she cautioned the board against spending more than $1 million before receiving the state approval for the healthcare facility.
“Your letter estimates that the cost of proposed improvements will range from $1,017,000 to $1,092,000,” she wrote. “This is a substantial amount of money to expend when you do not know whether or not this project will be granted Certificate of Need approval. Please keep this caution in mind as you proceed.”
District Financials
The Pauly Rogers & Co., audit also showed that $4,349,970 in taxpayer funds were collected between 2006 and 2010.
Between taxpayer dollars, donations, and grants, the board collected $10,391,314 in total revenues and spent nearly all funds by 2010 in the amount of $10,358,699 without a hospital or a Certificate of Need.
The board spent $3.3 million on acquiring and developing Millard Road site, and $4,320,496 more on staff support, gross pay, and benefits.
‘Significant internal control deficiencies’
Pauly Rogers’ 2011 audit of CHD financial records noted several “internal control deficiencies” dating back to 2007.
As defined by Pauly Rogers, an internal control deficiency “exists when the design or operation of a control does not allow management or employees in the normal course of performing their assigned functions, to prevent, or detect and correct misstatements on a timely basis.”
With the 2007 audit, the firm found “instances in which checks were disbursed without dual-signatures,” and recommended that CHD improve documentation regarding approval and tracking for payroll.
The following year, Pauly Rogers noted the CHD’s use of QuickBooks for accounting purposes, which “can allow users to delete transactions without any audit trail remaining,” as a significant deficiency.
The firm also noted that district’s journal entries had been prepared and posted to the general ledger without “evidence of review or approval.”
In 2009 and 2010, Pauly Rogers noted “no evidence of a secondary review” for bank reconciliations, a lack of backup receipts for credit card statements and discovered after reviewing payroll that several employees’ I-9s were not completely filled out.
On May 18, The Chronicle reached out to the CHD’s former Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Dan Garrison, requesting copies of financial statements from the CHD.
We did not receive a response at press time.
Measure 5-209: The beginning of the end
In a letter dated November 13, 2009, Columbia County Elections Supervisor Pam Benham gave Warren resident and concerned citizen Thelma Bonar the approval to collect signatures for Ballot Measure 5-209: an initiative to repeal the permanent tax rate levied by the hospital district and to refund the tax money.
The initiative appeared on the Nov. 2, 2010 ballot and was passed by a landslide majority.
On Nov. 18, the CHD board responded to the election results by voting in a public meeting unanimously to stop work on the Columbia River Community Hospital.
The board also withdrew its application to the state for a CN, formed a committee to look at sale of the hospital property on Millard Road, and called for a final accounting on hospital expenses to date, according to a CHD press release.
Editor’s note: The final report of The Chronicle’s four-part series covers dissolution, the lawsuits filed against the former CHD board members, and the transfer of the Millard Road property to the City of St. Helens.
Look for that report in the July 27 edition of The Chronicle.
