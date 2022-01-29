Habitual offenders are on the rise, according to a report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission (CJC).
A May 2021 report from the commission shows recidivism rates have been on an upward trajectory since 2008.
The data corresponds with the tragic event that unfolded in Columbia County. On Nov. 11, suspect John Thralls, facing arrest for assault and robbery, struck Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper John Jeffries' patrol car with his vehicle on Highway 30 four miles from St. Helens, causing Jeffries to suffer critical injuries.
The following day, another criminal suspect, Clinton Allen, was arrested, also in St. Helens, for detonating a homemade bomb.
Both were repeat offenders convicted of other crimes ranging from possession of child pornography to attempted murder.
Darrell Brooks, the defendant charged with homicide after plowing into a crowd of Christmas paraders in Waukesha, Wisconsin, had a similar pattern of past offenses, reports show.
Recidivism, as defined by Oregon code (ORS 423.557), occurs when an offender is arrested, convicted, or receives a felony prison sentence within a three-year period following probation or release from custody.
The Chronicle asked Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier whether and to what extent recidivism is a problem in Oregon.
The Chronicle: What, if any, are some of the trends that you’re seeing with these sorts of offenders? The suspect in the OSP Trooper case had a criminal history, same as the bomb (suspect) in St. Helens. I was wondering if this is a trend, what in particular, you’ve noticed, even on a national scale with Waukesha what happened? Maybe you could tell me a little bit about what you’re seeing.
Auxier: We’ve actually had a reduction in Columbia County overall statistically when it comes to recidivism, but we still have criminal defendants that could be characterized as repeat offenders without a doubt. In other jurisdictions and other counties, there is a real jail space problem. And that can affect us in this county because people who are arrested in other counties are released for pretty serious offenses that would keep you in custody here in Columbia County.
In these individual instances, I can’t speak to what happened with Mr. Thralls. Mr. Thralls was arrested on a number of occasions in the state of Washington and released on his own recognizance in those cases. Sometimes the cases were dropped. Mr. Thralls had the 2019 elude in our county, but that’s a charge that simply does not carry through any prison time under Oregon law. The sentencing guidelines limit you to basically giving someone probation or six months jail at a maximum on those cases. So that can be kind of frustrating for us.
The Clinton Allen case was a case where the parents posted Mr. Allen’s bail, if I remember correctly and by law, just by the Constitution, you have to give someone an opportunity to pay a bail amount. You can’t just deny someone bail on any crime except for murder or treason. We don’t see many treason cases.
The Chronicle: In the case of Mr. Thralls, when he committed this crime it involved OSP and a bunch of other different police department entities. Do jurisdictions keep other jurisdictions in the loop?
Auxier: I may not be allowed to talk specifically about the Thralls case, but law enforcement coordinates very heavily on those sorts of issues. And there are certain police agencies such as Rainier that Rainier PD or the sheriff’s office for Columbia County, that work really closely with Longview police and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office over in Washington. It’s not uncommon at all for them to coordinate and discuss specific suspects who tend to travel between the two jurisdictions.
The Chronicle: Do you know if with Mr. Thralls’ case that you had heard about in Longview, if they had set a low bail and then they put (the case) up to 5 million because of the circumstances of the crime?
Auxier: We have no jurisdiction over the crimes that occurred in the state of Washington. I can’t really speak to what their laws are, or what the jail space issues are over there. I do know that the crimes Mr. Thralls has been alleged to have committed over there were misdemeanors. And people who commit misdemeanor crimes are released, generally speaking at a higher frequency pretrial before the resolution of their case, but I’m just not in a position to really give an opinion on what happened on those cases because there’s just such a universe of possible explanations for why he was released.
It could have been that the victim in those cases didn’t press charges. It could have just been a jail capacity issue, a low bail situation, a legal technicality. It could be a combination of all those things. It’s just not something that I can give an opinion on one way or the other.
The Chronicle: What would you say would be the solution for the county? Would it involve changing the laws around the jail system, or how would you envision that process would happen?
Auxier: You have a constitutional right to bail under the United States Constitution. The judges have an obligation to set bail at an amount that will ensure their reappearance in court, but also take into account what they can afford. Sometimes there’s just nothing they can do. It’s frustrating because we often argue about what that bail amount should be. But ultimately, that’s up to the judge and the judges.
All we can do is argue for higher bail amounts when we believe someone is a public safety risk and then respect the decision. There is the jail space issue but again, we’ve been lucky enough to have a jail that has a good amount of space in it for our county. (In 2014) Columbia County voters approved funding to allow us to have extra jail beds. I feel like Columbia County is, in that regard, really doing its part to make sure that people who are at risk to reoffend remain in custody if they’re released before their trial.
Jeffries’ update
As of December, Jeffries was still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, according the Oregon State Police (OSP). The Chronicle reached out again to OSP Public Information Officer Stephanie Bigman, who gave us the following statement.
“I will inquire if the family has any information they are willing to release,” she wrote.
The Chronicle is awaiting further response.
If you wish to send your well wishes to the Jeffries family, please do so via email at ospsocial@osp.oregon.gov or via mail to Oregon State Police, Attention Trooper John Jeffries, 3565 Trelstad Ave SE, Salem, Or. 97317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.