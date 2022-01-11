The Chronicle has complied the following recommendations from the Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designed to help you navigate successfully through the tax season.
The Oregon Department of Revenue
The ODR website offers a number of links with information about Revenue’s Withholding Calculator, choosing a reputable tax return preparer, getting access to our forms and publications, and a frequently asked questions page.
“We encourage taxpayers to begin gathering their tax related documents and records, waiting for their W-2 from their employer, and expect that returns will not begin processing until sometime in mid-February,” The ODR Public Information Officer Rich Hoover said. “Taxpayers can make sure their information is current at Revenue Online.”
Gather and organize your tax records
Organized tax records make preparing a complete and accurate tax return easier and to avoid errors. Wait to file until you have your tax records including:
• Forms W-2 from your employer(s)
• Forms 1099 from banks, issuing agencies and other payers including unemployment compensation, dividends, distributions from a pension, annuity, retirement plan, or other non-employee compensation
• Form 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, W-2 or other income statement if you worked in the gig economy
• Form 1099-INT if you were paid interest
Make sure you’ve withheld enough tax
“Withholding” is the portion of your wages you have withheld from your paychecks to cover your anticipated annual income tax liability. Your employer withholds the amount you specify—based on how you fill out the state OR-W-4 and federal W-4 —and sends them to the Oregon Department of Revenue and the IRS, where it’s applied to your tax account. You can check if you are having enough withheld at the DOR Withholding Calculator.
Use a bank account to speed tax refunds with direct deposit
File electronically, choose direct deposit and you will get a refund faster. Information is available at the IRS website.
According to the IRS, eight out of 10 taxpayers get their refunds by using direct deposit. It is simple, safe and secure. This is the same electronic transfer system used to deposit nearly 98 percent of all Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits into millions of accounts.
Combining direct deposit with electronic filing is the fastest way to receive your refund. IRS issues more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days. Taxpayers who used direct deposit for their tax returns also received their economic impact payments quicker.
Choose a reputable tax return preparer
Taxpayers should choose a tax return preparer wisely. This is important because taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their return, no matter who prepares it for them. The Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners offers a Licensee Lookup web site. The IRS has a website with information.
IRS warning
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers the following information about tax scams and fraud.
Impersonation telephone scams
A sophisticated phone scam targeting taxpayers, including recent immigrants, has been making the rounds throughout the country. Callers claim to be IRS employees, using fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers. They may know a lot about their targets, and they usually alter the caller ID to make it look like the IRS is calling.
Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a gift card or wire transfer. Victims may be threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. Victims may be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information. If the phone isn’t answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.
Note the IRS doesn’t:
- Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. Generally, the IRS will first mail you a bill if you owe any taxes.
- Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
- Demand payment without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.
- Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
Ghost preparers
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urges taxpayers to be cautious of who prepares their tax statements.
The IRS warns taxpayers to avoid unethical tax return preparers, known as ghost preparers. A ghost preparer is someone who doesn’t sign tax returns they prepare. Not signing a return is a red flag that the paid preparer may be looking to make a quick profit by promising a big refund or charging fees based on the size of the refund.
Scams targeting tax professionals
Increasingly, tax professionals are being targeted by identity thieves. These criminals - many of them sophisticated, organized syndicates - are redoubling their efforts to gather personal data to file fraudulent federal and state income tax returns. The Security Summit has a campaign aimed at tax professionals.
Every tax professional in the United States - whether a member of a major accounting firm or an owner of a one-person storefront - is a potential target for highly sophisticated, well-funded and technologically adept cybercriminals around the world.
Their objective: to steal your clients’ data so they can file fraudulent tax returns that better impersonate their victims and are harder to detect. Their tactics: using email, the phone or other means to trick you into giving up computer passwords, e-Services passwords, to steal your EFINs or CAF numbers or even to take remote control of your entire computer system.
Protecting client data also is the law. Federal Trade Commission regulations require professional tax preparers to create and enact security plans to protect client data.
Fraudsters posing as Taxpayer Advocacy Panel
Some taxpayers receive emails that appear to be from the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP) about a tax refund. These emails are a phishing scam, trying to trick victims into providing personal and financial information. Do not respond or click any link. If you receive this scam, forward it to phishing@irs.gov and note that it seems to be a scam phishing for your information.
TAP is a volunteer board that advises the IRS on systemic issues affecting taxpayers. It never requests, and does not have access to, any taxpayer’s personal and financial information.
If you have questions about your taxes, call the Oregon Revenue Department at 1-800-356-4222 or the IRS at 844-545-5640.
This special report also appears in the Jan. 12 print edition of The Chronicle.
