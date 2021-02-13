Editor’s Note:
This is the fourth in a series of special reports by The Chronicle providing insight from members of our community into what we might expect in 2021.
In the following conversation with The Chronicle, Port of Columbia County Executive Director Doug Hayes shares his insight into the new year.
The Chronicle: What does the Port see as its top four priorities for 2021?
Doug Hayes: The top priorities for the Port are economic development and growth, specifically development at Scappoose Industrial Airpark and the McNulty Creek Industrial Park in St. Helens.
The rezone at Port Westward is also a priority, as the land in the rezone will be used to address the critical shortage of large tracts of rural industrial land with river access throughout Columbia County, the Portland metropolitan area, and the entire Lower Columbia River region.
We are starting our fiscal year budget process this week, which may adjust slightly some of the priorities in 2021.
The Chronicle: What challenges has the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Port's economic development efforts and how has the Port overcome those challenges?
Hayes: We have had limited economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic due to our diverse lines of business and tenant listings within the port district. We have done very well during this period, and it was our fiscal stability that enabled us to reduce the port’s property tax levy to zero in 2020, lowering the overall tax rates for district residents and businesses during these difficult times.
The commissioners and staff will assess the tax levy during the budget process again in 2021 to determine whether or not we continue to do this in the future.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Port also contracted for three months with an experienced financial counselor to offer free aid to small businesses within the port district in navigating the application process for federal and state relief funds. The Port saw the need in the community for this type of assistance and felt it fit within our mission of fostering local economic opportunities to create and sustain jobs.
The Chronicle: What is the future target development for the Port properties at McNulty Way and Railway Avenue and how is the Port marketing those properties and to whom?
Hayes: We are looking at developing our 47-acre property at McNulty Way in St. Helens. McNulty is a certified shovel-ready site by the state of Oregon, which means the property has all utilities and construction can proceed within a very short time. The property is zoned industrial, with both highway and rail access, which makes it an attractive site for manufacturers. We are currently in negotiations for developing the site, but we cannot be more specific at this time.
Railroad Avenue has seen some interest from businesses, but we need to work on expanding the northern access to that property to make development there viable.
The Port actively markets all of our available properties on LoopNet, an online commercial real estate marketplace; Oregon Prospector, a GIS web tool provided by Business Oregon; and various partnerships with regional economic development agencies such as Greater Portland Inc. and Columbia County Economic Team.
The Chronicle: What is the future target development for the Port's property in Columbia City and how is the Port marketing those properties and to whom?
Hayes: The Port’s Columbia City property is zoned light industrial, but we are very cognizant of what type of industry would be a good fit and well-received by the community in Columbia City. We do have companies who have expressed interest, but we cannot go into detail until negotiations are complete.
The Chronicle: What are the next targeted project developments for the Scappoose Airpark?
Hayes: The Port has made major capital investments at the Scappoose Industrial Airpark over the last couple of years with the Taxiway-B Relocation Project and the Airpark Water/Sewer Project that brought sanitary sewer service to the west side of the airport. We are constantly making infrastructure improvements to the facility with the help of the FAA to attract new business interest and improve our facilities at the airport.
The Port just completed a 31,500-square-foot building that was built-to-suit for new tenant Titan Aviation and we have received interest from other companies for similar projects.
The Chronicle: Briefly, please give us a summary of the status of the expansion at Port Westward?
Hayes: The rezone application for Port Westward is currently with the county and we anticipate that they will vote on it sometime this spring.
If the rezone application is approved, the property at Port Westward will attract diverse rural industrial employers that will offer family-wage jobs, much needed tax revenue and a greater investment in our communities in Columbia County.
The Port took on this rezoning now because it takes years to accomplish. These are years a potential tenant will not have to take rezoning property, allowing them to get started on the permitting process sooner. This will also give the public a chance to weigh in on an actual project and take less time getting to a resolution.
The Chronicle: In total, how many acres of property does the Port own and operate and have for development?
Hayes: The Port owns a total of 2,400 acres at 10 different property sites in the port district. We are currently marketing a total of approximately 142 acres that is available for development.
The Chronicle: What would be the estimated economic value that the Port generates annually in Columbia County?
Hayes: According to a market analysis done in 2012 for the Port’s Strategic Business Plan, the Port supports direct employment of over 476 jobs within Columbia County with over $29 million in direct annual labor compensation. The Port also supports a direct annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately $66 million, and over 342 secondary jobs (full and part-time) and a secondary GDP of nearly $22 million.
We are currently working to update our strategic plan with a new financial analysis and expect that we will see an increase to these numbers.
To reach the Port of Columbia County, visit portofcolumbiacounty.org, or call 503-397-2888. The port office is located at 100 E Street in Columbia City.
