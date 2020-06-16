As public protests continue in Oregon and across the nation demanding police accountability, and the state works through the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Governor Kate Brown is calling legislators back to Salem for a special session.
Brown said she will convene the special session of the Oregon Legislature at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, to take up proposed legislation to improve police accountability and address the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are at a unique moment in America,” Brown said. “I am calling a special session to take up two urgent issues facing our state: the COVID-19 pandemic and police accountability. Several pandemic-related policies that I have implemented via executive order, including the temporary eviction moratorium and protecting CARES Act payments from garnishment, should be codified in statute. And the public’s call for significant police reform is too urgent to wait until the next regular legislative session. It’s imperative that the Legislature take action on these issues right away.”
Brown is convening the special session under her authority pursuant to Article V, section 12, of the Oregon Constitution.
“I expect to call a second special session later in the summer to rebalance our state’s budget," Brown said. "In the meantime, I will continue pressing Congress to support the state and local governments that are reeling from the economic downturn. Unless the federal government takes action, states like Oregon could be forced to make significant cuts to schools, health care, and senior services.
“In the meantime, I am finalizing a list of $150 million General Fund savings for this biennium, to be released by the end of this week as part of my efforts to put Oregon’s budget on better footing.”
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Stayton) issued a statement following Governor Brown's special session announcement:
“I fail to understand why the Governor is calling the legislature in for a special session, an expensive undertaking for taxpayers, in the middle of a pandemic, when it is not intended to address the state budget deficit. The intent of this special session should be to balance the state budget, which is the fundamental job of the legislature, and provide relief to Oregonians suffering from the ongoing COVID-19 economic disaster. Instead, the Governor is prioritizing policy bills.
“Marion County is still in Phase 1, and by Governor Brown’s own rules, gatherings of more than 25 people are not permitted. The legislature alone, without support staff, is comprised of 90 people. Why not address the budget, the legislature’s first priority, instead of opening the door to costly follow-up sessions?
“The Oregon Supreme Court recently upheld the Governor’s executive orders during the pandemic, giving her unrestricted power and the ability to make almost any of the policy bills slated for the special session into law without the legislature. The legislature is needed to balance the budget, and failing to make that the priority is disastrous for the state and Oregonians.”
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
