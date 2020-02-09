The St. Helens City Council will meet in a special session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, for a South County Leadership Collaborative meeting.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, the purpose of the meeting is to bring together elected officials from Scappoose, St. Helens, Columbia City, the Port of Columbia County, and the County Board of Commissioners to discuss regional priorities.
The close geographic proximity and similar community and economic development needs and issues indicate an opportunity to increase south Columbia County communication and collaboration. No formal action will be taken at this meeting. The public is welcome to attend and observe, however, no public comments will be taken.
The meeting will be held at Meriwether Place, 1070 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens. The facility is handicap accessible. If you wish to attend the meeting and need special accommodations, please contact the City Recorder’s office at 503-397-6272 in advance of the meeting.
